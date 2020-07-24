Revel mopeds find a role during pandemic, but safety issues arise

For anyone avoiding public transportation during the Covid-19 pandemic, services like Revel's electric mopeds may seem like a blessing. But riders and healthcare professionals say shared mopeds carry their own safety risks, which come under increased scrutiny as locks increase and Revel expands in the United States.

Passengers who download their app, pay a small fee, and provide a driver's license can ride the company's blue mopeds in minutes. Revel, which launched in Brooklyn in 2018, has expanded to Washington DC, Oakland, Miami, and Austin. It will launch in San Francisco next month. In New York, there are almost 300,000 passengers, according to the startup.

Revel has tried to distinguish itself from scooter sharing companies like Lime, which have been criticized for growing recklessly and not taking enough steps to ensure their vehicles are assembled responsibly. Lime has said that he learned from the wrong steps and is working on security and parking issues.

Revel requires users to pay a registration fee, and has said it conducts a background check on new passengers. A spokeswoman declined to say whether Revel is still conducting the checks. Two helmets are available in a carry box at the back of the moped, and riders are supposed to wear them. New users are required to report that they have seen a 3 minute 18 second instructional video of Revel.

But Revel cyclists have come under fire for bad etiquette and non-compliance with rules, such as riding bike lanes or sidewalks, passing red lights, or not wearing the helmets Revel provides. The company is under additional scrutiny this week after a spike in accidents this summer, including one in which a 26-year-old woman was killed, the first known death on a Revel moped after three million trips, the company said. . Some cyclists say they are concerned about the ease with which vehicles can be rented and the safety risks of riding mopeds.

Rachel Rizzo, a DC resident, decided to try out a Revel moped earlier this summer to get to a friend's house. He signed up for the app and watched a YouTube video on how to operate the moped.

Rizzo said he rides bicycles regularly and has ridden other shared vehicles, such as Jump's electric bikes and Lyft's electric scooters. Revel had more than one learning curve, he said. She said the Revel mopeds were significantly heavier, and the throttle more responsive than she expected.

He turned the accelerator to start his first trip and the vehicle accelerated faster than he expected. Rizzo said she tried to brake, but the moped came out from under her and fell. Rizzo said she was not injured and reported the incident to Revel. She said she then found another Revel, and successfully mounted it. But he said he probably wouldn't be riding if the streets were as crowded as before the pandemic.

"There is something to be said about jumping on a moped and immediately being in traffic," said Rizzo. "It looks like that could be a recipe for disaster."

Last weekend the first fatality occurred with a Revel rider. Nina Kapur, a 26-year-old CBS reporter, crashed a Revel on Saturday when the driver she was traveling with strayed for an unknown reason, according to the New York City Police Department. The department declined to say if any other vehicles were involved in the accident. An investigation is ongoing. The Revel operator suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Revel said in a statement that he is investigating the incident and expressed his condolences. "Revel extends his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Nina Kapur for her loss," said Revel.

Health officials at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx told CNN Business that they have seen an increase in visits to the Revel accident emergency room since the second half of May. Moped falls are primarily due to avoiding other vehicles and obstacles, according to Nanette Talty, a critical care nurse at the hospital.

Investigations from the Centers for Disease Control and Texas health officials found that one in three passengers injured on electric foot scooters was injured on their first trip. The researchers concluded that cyclists may need more training. Revel's mopeds are different in that drivers sit as they drive, the vehicle is heavier and faster, plus there are more controls to manage, such as turn signals, high beams, and a throttle switch.

However, Revels mopeds are so new that little data is available on the safety of electric mopeds. A Revel spokeswoman declined to comment on how moped safety compares to other ways of getting around.

A spokeswoman for the Motorcycle Safety Foundation said it recommends that all drivers of two-wheeled motorized devices take a formal training class before driving. Revel has regularly offered in-person training classes in the markets, but they are not required to use mopeds.

Other riders found it easier at first, but later encountered challenges. This spring, Travis, a Brooklyn resident who asked to be identified only by his first name because he was involved in an accident, joined Revel. I wanted an alternative to public transportation. He downloaded the Revel app and said it was approved in a few minutes.

"It kind of bothered me how easy it was, realizing that anyone could go through that process quickly," Travis said. He said he was surprised at how easy it was to get used to riding on mopeds.

A car quickly stopped in front of him, he said. He tried to brake, and the bicycle fell on him and skidded on the ground. Travis's arm and knee were scraped. Revel does not recommend traveling after the rain.

You are still using mopeds, in most cases.

"I will not go in hail storms any time soon," said Travis. "Or any storm, for that matter."