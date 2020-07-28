Revel stops service in New York City after deaths







"We are reviewing and strengthening our liability and safety measures for drivers and we are communicating with city officials, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future," he revealed. tweeted Tuesday. The startup did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Jeremy Malave, 32, was riding a Revel moped on Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens early Tuesday morning when he hit a light pole in a median, according to New York police.

Officers said they found Malave lying on the road with severe trauma to the head. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Malave's death comes less than two weeks after Nina Kapur, 26, fell from a Revel and was killed in Brooklyn, where Revel is located. An investigation into Kapur's death is ongoing.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday morning that the recent injuries and deaths on Revel scooters were "an unacceptable state." The city will not allow Revel to reopen unless it can safely do so, he added. Revel had expanded its service in New York this year and has been popular with people looking for alternatives to public transportation during the pandemic. Revel mopeds are also available in Washington DC, Miami, Austin and Oakland. It plans to launch in San Francisco next month. But mopeds have recently come under fire for safety concerns. Health officials at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx told CNN Business that they have seen an increase in visits to the Revel accident emergency room since the second half of May. Revel offers two helmets that riders are supposed to wear. Malave was wearing a helmet, but Kapur was not, according to the New York report. New users are required to report that they have seen a 3 minute 18 second instructional video of Revel. Revel has regularly offered in-person training classes in the markets, but they are not required to use mopeds. Many Revel riders have been criticized for their bad etiquette and for breaking the rules. Revel emailed his New York runners this summer and said he had suspended 1,000 runners in New York City for violating his rules. CNN's Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.





