Revelation was supposed to establish Gambit

The Gambit movie directed by Channing Tatum has been teased for years. Sadly, the movie is now more likely to have joined the pantheon of movies that have become more myth than cinematic reality, much to the disappointment of fans. All the way back in 2016, X-Men: Apocalypse featured a post-credits scene featuring iconic X Men the villain Mister Sinister, and, according to producer Simon Kinberg, his inclusion was supposed to go directly to Sinister's formal introduction in the 20th Century Fox production. Gambit characteristic.

"We teased him at the end of Apocalypse. The Essex Corp is something you see on a label at the end of Apocalypse. We had talked about doing something with it, and I'm not going to go into detail. Since it is no longer owned by 20th Century Fox and now he's part of the MCU. I have no idea what the plan is. But Mister Sinister was going to be part of the Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum. "

Picking up after the events of the critically acclaimed global hit X-Men: Days of Future Past, director Bryan Singer returns with the X-Men: Apocalypse, somewhat less critically acclaimed. The film introduced audiences to Apocalypse, Marvel's most powerful first mutant. X Men universe, which has accumulated the powers of many other mutants, becoming immortal and invincible.

Waking up after thousands of years, he becomes disillusioned with the world as he finds it and recruits a team of powerful mutants, including a discouraged Magneto (Michael Fassbender), to cleanse humanity and create a new world order, upon which will reign. As Earth's fate hangs in the balance, Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) with the help of Professor X (James McAvoy) must lead a team of young X-Men to stop her greatest enemy and save humanity from complete destruction . The film saw the return of various cast members and characters first introduced in X Men First generation, but unfortunately the film did not meet expectations.

As to Gambit movie, which is a project that has been in various stages of development since the character's debut in live action in 2009 X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Despite Tatum's passion for the film, Gambit It's likely that it will never come across projector light and of course has now been archived by Marvel Studios since Disney acquired it during its merger with Fox. However, to keep the light of hope alive, Kinberg has suggested in the past the film could be picked up by Disney.

"All the Fox movies are being evaluated. I love the idea of ​​Channing playing Gambit. I think we have a great script and I think it's a role he was born for. He's a character that I grew up loving and I know that Fans love it. So I suspect, I hope it happens. There will be a lot of mixing and fusion now and I totally agree and excited to see. "

