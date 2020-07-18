Reverend Vickey Gibbs, beloved pastor and Houston activist, dies at 57







In his church, he spoke about the racial tensions in our country and the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. He also spoke about the shortage of tests for Covid-19 and recalled the more than 100,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in the US in the past four months.

A little over a month later, on July 10, the progressive pastor died of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. Reverend Gibbs was 57 years old. His death came five days after he tested positive, says his wife Cassandra White.

Vickey, as family and friends knew her, was born on December 1, 1962 in Beaumont, Texas. In elementary school, she would finish her work before her classmates and was known to sing for herself until everyone else finished. She left her hometown in search of a more progressive church, and joined the Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church in 1981, when she was 18 years old.

After arriving at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, she helped establish the church's gospel ensemble and also formed an ensemble of African American women. Reverend Gibbs has worked in various other roles in the church for the past 40 years, including as a member of the church's Board of Directors and as a confidential administrative assistant to its senior pastor.