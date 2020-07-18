Reverend Vickey Gibbs, beloved pastor and Houston activist, dies at 57

In his church, he spoke about the racial tensions in our country and the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. He also spoke about the shortage of tests for Covid-19 and recalled the more than 100,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in the US in the past four months.
A little over a month later, on July 10, the progressive pastor died of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. Reverend Gibbs was 57 years old. His death came five days after he tested positive, says his wife Cassandra White.
After arriving at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, she helped establish the church's gospel ensemble and also formed an ensemble of African American women. Reverend Gibbs has worked in various other roles in the church for the past 40 years, including as a member of the church's Board of Directors and as a confidential administrative assistant to its senior pastor.
Rev. Gibbs was ordained in December 2014 and continued to serve as a church curriculum specialist and coordinator of the Diversity and Inclusion Program. He then transitioned to his current role as associate pastor in 2015.
Reverend Gibbs married White, the gospel ensemble director at the church, in 2016. According to his wife, Vickey was diagnosed with lupus at a young age and had exceeded her life expectancy.
In an interview with CNN, White said he will miss his passion for social justice, as well as his ability to prepare colorful and beautiful breakfasts for them to eat together.
Reverend Gibbs' passion for social justice also spread outside the church, says his wife. White said Vickey would try to denounce racism in daily life and participated in countless marches and events in Houston, even though he knew he would get sick from his lupus.
White says that after his death, he found a list that he had left for him. At the top of that list was an apology from Vickey who exclaimed his sadness that they didn't have more time together. The next item on the list was a reminder for White to tell his grandson, whom Vickey had nicknamed "Boo," every day that she loves him.
White says that from the beginning of their relationship she realized that she had to share Vickey with the world, because she had a vocation and was destined for greatness.
Reverend Gibbs is also survived by two daughters, Cara and Ariel, and a grandson whom she constantly adored.