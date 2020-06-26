Review & # 39; irresistible & # 39;: Jon Stewart addresses the union of money and politics in his latest leadership effort

Reunited with former colleague "The Daily Show" Steve Carell, Stewart chooses (and follows) family goals. That starts with excesses in the media, from Fox News hosts to glimpses of a CNN panel with more experts sharing the screen than "Hollywood Squares."
The main focus, however, is on the political game, played by consultant Gary Zimmer, played by Carell. Shown in pictures alongside Bill Clinton, it's clear he owns juice in Democratic circles, making his latest mission unlikely.
Zimmer has identified a Wisconsin farmer (he was introduced to the "Heartland USA" chiron) who advocates progressive values in a viral video. That clip inspires Zimmer to convince retired Navy Colonel Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper, at his best), to run for office in his small town.
Why the candidate for small potatoes? Because it's all part of a bigger game, using Jack to "test a morally farm-friendly message" for the national stage, even if it means having to calm the cows to shoot popular TV commercials.
However, this master plan does not evade detection, since a rival Republican consultancy, Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne), also descends to the city, mounting a counteroffensive.
What follows is a pitched battle between the two sides, throwing resources into a small village where residents, including Jack's protective daughter (Mackenzie Davis), seem alternately baffled and baffled by the process. (The quality cast includes Topher Grace and Natasha Lyonne in small roles on the consultant side of the ledger.)
After interrupting his "Daily Show" period to direct the little-seen "Rosewater," Stewart is on somewhat more commercial ground here. That said, the most lively sequence actually comes during the closing credits, when Stewart appears on camera interviewing an election expert in what amounts to a tutorial on what you just watched.
Carell is fine, but the full fish-out-of-the-water formula, first with him on a farm, then with the colonel accompanying him on a fundraising trip to woo big-city donors, isn't particularly inspired. It is too "Green Acres" -ish for its own good.
In some respects, "Irresistible" is a victim of high expectations. He is above all entertaining and reasonably intelligent; However, for those who miss Stewart taking out excruciating satire four nights a week, this doesn't raise a level that justifies giving up on that, despite the routine.
Ultimately, though, "Irresistible" seeks to influence open hearts and minds, and perhaps inevitably ends up preaching, and yes, that's the operative term for the choir. As road tests progress, Stewart's film passes inspection, but barely.
"Irresistible" premieres June 26 on demand.