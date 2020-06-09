Review finds probiotics don't do much for most people's gut health

But a new report from the American Gastroenterological Association said these so-called good bacteria don't do much for gut health, including digestive conditions like Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or irritable bowel syndrome.

"For most of the digestive diseases we studied, there is currently insufficient evidence to recommend the use of probiotics," said Dr. Geoffrey Preidis, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the Texas Medical Center and an AGA spokesperson.

Depending on where you live, probiotics are sold over the counter or by prescription, but supplements can be expensive and their formulation varies widely.

"While our guide highlights some probiotic use cases, most importantly, it highlights that public assumptions about the benefits of probiotics are not well founded," said Dr. Grace L. Su, professor of medicine and chief of Gastroenterology at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in a press release. She was the chair of the panel that issued the new guide.

Bacteria and yeasts

Probiotics are small living organisms, including certain bacteria and yeasts, that are generally found in foods like yogurt or dietary supplements.

"Probiotics are live microorganisms that when administered in an adequate dose confer a benefit for the health of the host," according to the World Health Organization.

A strength of the review. from existing research and studies Lynne McFarland, associate professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Washington, considered the effect of each probiotic formulation of one or more strains independently, rather than grouping them together as a single group.

"Selecting an effective probiotic means matching the specific probiotic strain to the type of disease that needs treatment. Most of the time, labels on probiotic products are not helpful," said McFarland, who was not involved in the review.

Probiotics have become more popular as researchers have learned more about the role of our gut bacteria or microbiome in our gastrointestinal health, and probiotics promise an effective way to alter the microbiome for our benefit.

"We hope that as we gain a better understanding of the microbiome, we can more effectively select probiotics that may be beneficial in certain circumstances," said Dr. Su.

However, because probiotics are not considered drugs in the United States or Europe, they are not regulated as a pharmaceutical, which, according to Dr. Preidis, allowed consumers to receive misleading information and acted as a barrier to Scientific research on how probiotics can help treat disease.

"The industry is largely unregulated, and product marketing is often directed directly at consumers without providing direct and consistent evidence of effectiveness," the new guidelines noted. "This has led to the widespread use of probiotics with confusing evidence of clinical efficacy," he said.

The report estimated that 3.9 million American adults used some form of probiotics or prebiotics (nutrients that promote the growth or beneficial functions of microbes) in 2015, four times more than in 2007. The industry is booming, and is expected to sales in the United States exceed $ 6 billion this year, according to the report.

"Patients routinely ask doctors if they should be taking probiotics and, if so, what products. These questions present a dilemma, since none of the probiotic preparations currently being studied are manufactured as drugs, with the intention of treating, mitigate or prevent disease, "said the technical review that accompanied the new guidelines.

Probiotics can cause harm in some circumstances, particularly in people with compromised immune systems, said Dr. Preidis, who urged anyone thinking of starting a probiotic regimen to speak to their doctor.

"Among the most serious side effects is infection. Like live microbes, probiotics can leave the intestines and enter the bloodstream, causing sepsis," he said.

McFarland, however, said probiotics should not be discounted as a fad for health.

"Not all probiotics are created equal. Some strains and mixtures of probiotics are very effective for some types of diseases and should not be overlooked due to studies that group all probiotics as one," he said.

Where probiotics can help

The review found that probiotics can help in certain circumstances.

Specific probiotics can help low birth weight premature babies reduce the number of days they need to eat a full meal and shorten the time they spent in the hospital.

Also, certain probiotics should be considered for the prevention of Clostridium difficile infections in adults and children taking antibiotics. C. difficile is a bacterium that causes diarrhea and inflammation of the colon.

The review also found that probiotics could be considered for the treatment of pouchitis, a complication of ulcerative colitis that has been treated surgically.

However, the review found that there was insufficient evidence on the use of probiotics to treat C. difficile infection, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or IBS. In fact, the AGA suggested that people with these conditions consider discontinuing probiotics because of "the associated costs and insufficient evidence to suggest lack of harm."

He also concluded that probiotics were not beneficial for children in North America who have acute gastroenteritis and advised that they should not be routinely administered in emergencies to children with diarrhea.

However, McFarland said the review had not taken into account research conducted outside of the US. USA, which had shown that certain Probiotics were effective in shortening the duration of acute diarrhea in children, particularly in developing countries.