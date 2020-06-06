Review of & # 39; Be Water & # 39;: Bruce Lee receives a deserved tribute from the ESPN documentary





Like a handful of actors and musicians who died young, from James Dean to Marilyn Monroe, the Lee myth has been fueled by his untimely death at age 32, on the cusp of "Enter the Dragon" that became a great success. The film offered the tantalizing prospect of making Lee a star in the United States after his frustration with playing Hollywood, co-starring in "The Green Hornet" before becoming a martial arts instructor for the stars.

"Crushed," as his wife Linda says, when he lost the lead role in the television series "Kung Fu," Lee returned to Hong Kong in 1971, where he was raised before moving at age 18.

Lee had actually been a child actor, and found an avid audience in a quartet of action movies, including "The Big Boss" and "Fists of Fury," which paved the way for the elusive victory that came with the conquest of States. United.

The fact that he didn't live to savor that moment is itself a tragedy, as the actor suffers from a cerebral hemorrhage after taking medication for migraine headaches.

The momentum of Lee's story, however, takes a more timely look at the present moment, highlighting his quest to break a Hollywood system with an ignominious "yellow-faced" story, introducing white actors as Asian characters. that makes him uncomfortable that he "cannot become an idol for Caucasians." Those barriers are underlined by memories of contemporaries like actress Nancy Kwan, and clips from movies like "Breakfast at Tiffany," with Mickey Rooney as the stereotypical neighbor. Lee was "discovered" in true Hollywood fashion when he caught someone's attention at a martial arts exhibition. However, even his role in "Green Hornet" proved emblematic of the underlying issues, prompting him to write to the producer softly complaining about his almost nonverbal part, despite the electricity his action moves brought to the screen. . The documentary expands on Lee's guru status by teaching actors like Steve McQueen and James Coburn (who are shocked at his funeral) and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Even that, however, turned out to be a recent source of controversy, given the way the director Quentin Tarantino He described it in his fantasy and fact mashup "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood." Directed by Bao Nguyen, "Be Water" (a maxim Lee used to describe his martial arts philosophy) employs an interesting tactic, interviewing subjects in voiceovers and then showing them at the end. It brings a personal touch to the story, with Lee's wife, daughter, and brother among those featured, while keeping the man front and center. There are also interviews with members of the "Enter the Dragon" team, accompanied by images of the lines surrounding the block when the movie was released in Los Angeles. "He didn't live long enough to see the spill," laments Andre Morgan, producer of "Dragon." "Be Water" is, in its own way, as precisely choreographed as Lee's fight sequences, illuminating his well-deserved light but long shadow, as evidenced by his statues around the world. Coming later "The last Dance" and Lance Armstrong, and before a dissection of the baseball steroid scandal, is a somewhat unlikely addition to the ESPN Sunday night documentary series; Still, in these tough times, the network deserves some freedom to keep up. "Be Water" premieres June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.





