Review of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39;: Disney + movie gives fans a front row seat worth waiting for

Basically, the equation in "Hamilton" comes down to this: If you've never seen the musical, this filmed production, filmed for three days in 2016 and then edited together, offers an opportunity to enjoy it with the original cast. If you have seen it, it is a good opportunity to enjoy all that talent and brilliance again.
As a bonus, the production technique, which combines a recorded performance in front of an audience with close-up shots taken separately and camera angles that put the viewer on stage, goes beyond the "best seat in the house" for Cinematic Experience. .
So where are the drawbacks? Write them down as objections: Looking at home, the audience response can sometimes be a bit annoying. The same goes for some of the lighting, which, as captured, occasionally casts a mysterious blue glow on the artists.
Beyond that, sit back, relax, silence your phone, and enjoy the show, which lasts two hours and 42 minutes (including a one-minute "intermission"). Bringing the story to life, Miranda's dazzling mix of musical genres presents the triumphant and tumultuous life of Alexander Hamilton, the founding father whom he portrays.
Seeing them reunited now, the cast that the producers originally assembled is even more remarkable: Leslie Odom Jr. as the "damn fool who shot him," Aaron Burr; Daveed Diggs (Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson); Christopher Jackson (George Washington); Phillipa Soo as Hamilton's wife Eliza, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as her sister Angelica; and Jonathan Groff as the mad King George, only here with the camera zooming in so he can see the spit during his exasperated moments in the master comedy "You'll Be Back".
So that no one has forgotten, Tony de Miranda's book and winning score contain one gem after another, which is not without tingling moments. Pick a favorite, though Soo and Goldsberry's consecutive performances of "Helpless" and "Satisfied" and "Odom's" The Room Where It Happens "are hard to beat.
If anything, consuming at home offers some notable benefits, including the ability to consume the long show in your spare time. Miranda and director Thomas Kail recorded an introduction to the film acknowledging his move to Disney +, which required sacrificing a couple of bad words to satisfy Disney standards, but otherwise, this is "Hamilton" in full force.
Of course, nothing can fully replicate the unique qualities of a live theater experience. But if anyone doubts "Hamilton" can still hit Broadway on the comfort of your couch, well, just wait.
"Hamilton" premieres July 3 on Disney +. It is rated PG-13.