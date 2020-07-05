Review of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39;: Disney + movie gives fans a front row seat worth waiting for





Basically, the equation in "Hamilton" comes down to this: If you've never seen the musical, this filmed production, filmed for three days in 2016 and then edited together, offers an opportunity to enjoy it with the original cast. If you have seen it, it is a good opportunity to enjoy all that talent and brilliance again.

As a bonus, the production technique, which combines a recorded performance in front of an audience with close-up shots taken separately and camera angles that put the viewer on stage, goes beyond the "best seat in the house" for Cinematic Experience. .

So where are the drawbacks? Write them down as objections: Looking at home, the audience response can sometimes be a bit annoying. The same goes for some of the lighting, which, as captured, occasionally casts a mysterious blue glow on the artists.

Beyond that, sit back, relax, silence your phone, and enjoy the show, which lasts two hours and 42 minutes (including a one-minute "intermission"). Bringing the story to life, Miranda's dazzling mix of musical genres presents the triumphant and tumultuous life of Alexander Hamilton, the founding father whom he portrays.