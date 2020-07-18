Review of & # 39; John Lewis: Good Trouble & # 39;: a documentary from CNN Films highlights the remarkable life of the civil rights icon





"When you see something that's not right … say something! Do something!" Lewis is shown saying, over and over, in speeches and appearances, advising his audience about the periodic need for "good trouble, necessary trouble."

For Lewis, shown in his 20s as Freedom Rider, on the march in Washington and crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965, that has included lasting police beatings and dozens of arrests, some of which, he adds with irony, they occurred during His time in Congress.

"The reason he is effective as a leader is because he has lived it," says the late Elijah Cummings, one of several colleagues in Congress, including Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Cory Booker. . – who provide perspective and anecdotes, along with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Much is made, in a fun way, of the awe Lewis inspires among the people, acknowledging that meeting the 80-year-old lawmaker is essentially a direct link to some of the iconic events in United States history. An assistant says that walking through an airport with him takes much longer than the actual number of steps required.