Review of & # 39; Miss Juneteenth & # 39;: Nicole Beharie shines in an eternal story of mother and daughter

However, for Beharie & # 39; s Turquoise Jones, that title, which she won in her youth, is a chronic reminder of everything that didn't happen to her. Despite winning that crown, she is now struggling to survive, basically running things at the barbecue venue, while struggling to support her 15-year-old daughter Kai (newcomer Alexis Chikaeze), who has entered the contest, though without the same enthusiasm that mom seems to harbor because of it
The competition represents an opportunity for something bigger for Kai than Turquoise, after getting pregnant young, was denied. It's a familiar chord, but the mom of the stage dynamics is more resonant because, although Kai's experience is explored, this is not another coming-of-age story, but is developed primarily from mom's perspective, since who endures listening over and over again that destined for more than his life has become.
Turquoise's mother (Lori Hayes), for example, encourages her to take more advantage of her beauty: the only gift, she points out, that she bequeathed to him. "It takes more than appearance to survive," says Turquoise, to which her mother bluntly responds: "Not in this world."
A Texas native, Godfrey Peoples knows the territory well, efficiently portraying characters including the sporadically in the image of Kai (Kendrick Sampson from "Insecure") and a local mortuary operator (Akron Watson) whose former crush on turquoise barely is hidden.
Perhaps most importantly, "Miss Juneteenth" effectively spans representation of the nature of Turquoise's struggle and hopes for more, especially for her daughter, who wants to avoid the same mistakes, without being fanatical or seeking miraculous solutions and easy.
After the TV show "Sleepy Hollow" and movies like "42", Beharie makes the most of this star vehicle, conveying Turquoise's desire and concern for Kai, often with wistful looks and expressions of pain.
"Miss Juneteenth" opens on June 19 in theaters, digitally and on demand.