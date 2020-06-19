Review of & # 39; Miss Juneteenth & # 39;: Nicole Beharie shines in an eternal story of mother and daughter

Screenwriter-director Channing Godfrey Peoples grew up in Texas, where the film is set, as the teens compete for the Miss Juneteenth crown. It is a beauty pageant offering scholarships to historic black universities, linked to the commemoration of slaves in Texas who were released two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

However, for Beharie & # 39; s Turquoise Jones, that title, which she won in her youth, is a chronic reminder of everything that didn't happen to her. Despite winning that crown, she is now struggling to survive, basically running things at the barbecue venue, while struggling to support her 15-year-old daughter Kai (newcomer Alexis Chikaeze), who has entered the contest, though without the same enthusiasm that mom seems to harbor because of it

The competition represents an opportunity for something bigger for Kai than Turquoise, after getting pregnant young, was denied. It's a familiar chord, but the mom of the stage dynamics is more resonant because, although Kai's experience is explored, this is not another coming-of-age story, but is developed primarily from mom's perspective, since who endures listening over and over again that destined for more than his life has become.

Turquoise's mother (Lori Hayes), for example, encourages her to take more advantage of her beauty: the only gift, she points out, that she bequeathed to him. "It takes more than appearance to survive," says Turquoise, to which her mother bluntly responds: "Not in this world."