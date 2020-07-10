Review of & # 39; Palm Springs & # 39;: Andy Samberg stars in a Hulu movie that is like & # 39; Groundhog Day & # 39; and again

Released on Hulu, after commanding what was reportedly a record sale at the Sundance Film Festival, the film is not bad. However, even with the ingenious tweaks introduced by its sci-fi-flavored premise, which references "infinite time loop situations," which gives it more context than the 1993 Bill Murray vehicle, the film turns out to be a fun but slim construction, fostering an itchy feeling to see how and if it will pay off.

Granted, there's nothing completely new under the sun, in this case, the blazing desert sun, and there have been plenty of variations on this formula, including the Netflix series "Russian Doll." However, even making those concessions, this feels derived almost to the point of distraction. And while their test and trial swaps can be quite fun, the movie feels like it's working to develop even the runtime of less than 90 minutes.

The setting takes place in the context of a destination wedding in the titular town of California, just the place where someone could stumble upon a mysterious cave that leaves the hero in this strange situation. Without revealing too much, Sales & # 39; s Nyles is not entirely alone on that, though, as with all time-changing concepts, the less you know about going in, or the logistics, the better.

As the bride's sister, Sarah (Milioti, renowned "How I Met Your Mother") displays a feeling of sadness, which will gradually be explained. As it is a romantic comedy, the question of two unlikely people who have time to unite figures in the plot, although not in the way that "Groundhog Day" set learning of love and selflessness as the path to salvation .