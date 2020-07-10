Review of & # 39; Palm Springs & # 39;: Andy Samberg stars in a Hulu movie that is like & # 39; Groundhog Day & # 39; and again

Granted, there's nothing completely new under the sun, in this case, the blazing desert sun, and there have been plenty of variations on this formula, including the Netflix series "Russian Doll." However, even making those concessions, this feels derived almost to the point of distraction. And while their test and trial swaps can be quite fun, the movie feels like it's working to develop even the runtime of less than 90 minutes.
The setting takes place in the context of a destination wedding in the titular town of California, just the place where someone could stumble upon a mysterious cave that leaves the hero in this strange situation. Without revealing too much, Sales & # 39; s Nyles is not entirely alone on that, though, as with all time-changing concepts, the less you know about going in, or the logistics, the better.
As the bride's sister, Sarah (Milioti, renowned "How I Met Your Mother") displays a feeling of sadness, which will gradually be explained. As it is a romantic comedy, the question of two unlikely people who have time to unite figures in the plot, although not in the way that "Groundhog Day" set learning of love and selflessness as the path to salvation .
After a lengthy stop at the comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", Samberg (who also produced the film, directed by Max Barbakow from the Andy Siara script) is in his element as the smart lazy man who has tried everything (suicide, running away, whatever) before essentially resigning himself to his destiny. In what is truly the most interesting role, the film also offers a strong showcase for Milioti, with the support of the always trustworthy J.K. Simmons
Both films consider the possibility of personal growth for young men in a kind of emotional stasis, caught in hard-to-escape loops, whether figurative or literal. With "Palm Springs," the result has its pleasant moments, but it eventually falls too low under the state title there, given that.
"Palm Springs" opens on July 10 on Hulu and in select theaters. It is classified R.