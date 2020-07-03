Review of & # 39; the truth & # 39;: Catherine Deneuve shines in the tale of mother and daughter







Playing an aging star separated from her daughter may not seem like a big exaggeration, but Deneuve and Japanese writer and director Hirokazu Kore-eda (whose "shoplifters" earned top honors at the Cannes Film Festival) take a turn. to that premise in a cinematographic breath of freshness. air.

Still, Deneuve carries his luggage to the screen. In 2018, she joined a group of women who signed an open letter denouncing what was described as increasing puritanism and "hatred of men," making distinctions between sexual assault and "awkward flirting."

Published in the French newspaper Le Monde, the letter received a strong response from feminist activists. Deneuve later apologized to the victims of sexual assault and said he never intended to give the impression of justifying the harassment.

While that episode was messy from a public relations standpoint, everything about his latest film is completely simple, but poignant. A lot of it has to do with the unrepentant nature of Fabienne de Deneuve, who, essentially said she was a lousy mother, makes it clear that she, too, was a movie star, and that's where her priorities lay.