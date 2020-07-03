Review of & # 39; the truth & # 39;: Catherine Deneuve shines in the tale of mother and daughter

Playing an aging star separated from her daughter may not seem like a big exaggeration, but Deneuve and Japanese writer and director Hirokazu Kore-eda (whose "shoplifters" earned top honors at the Cannes Film Festival) take a turn. to that premise in a cinematographic breath of freshness. air.
While that episode was messy from a public relations standpoint, everything about his latest film is completely simple, but poignant. A lot of it has to do with the unrepentant nature of Fabienne de Deneuve, who, essentially said she was a lousy mother, makes it clear that she, too, was a movie star, and that's where her priorities lay.
Digging up that story happens when her daughter, Lumir (Juliette Binoche, also sensational) returns to France from New York with her actor husband (Ethan Hawke) and their young daughter (Clementine Grenier). They've ostensibly come to celebrate the release of her mother's memoirs, but find Fabienne more sickened than usual, having taken a supporting role in a sci-fi movie she doesn't like, with a young star (Manon Clavel) who annoys and envies you.
The movie within the movie is also about a mother-daughter relationship, albeit with a futuristic twist, that fuels and informs the tension between Fabienne and Lumir. "What a pain. She takes herself too seriously," Fabienne murmurs during a brief early exchange between the two. "Who do you get it from?"
In addition to the problem, Luc (Alain Libolt), Fabienne's steward and steward manager, abruptly quits the job when he doesn't even recognize it in his book. That creates a reason for Lumir to stay, helping to shield her mother through the process of making movies, while trying to control her derogatory and imperious attitude towards virtually everyone around her.
Mostly in French with some English, "The Truth" (or "La Verite" in France) might violate the "Seinfeld" rule "not hug, not learn," but it is earned by providing sparks of humor and sadness. The film also suggests that childhood grudges and old wounds that we harbor, especially towards parents and family members, may be skewed by the passage of time. "You can't trust memory," Luc, who has seen it all, tells Lumir.
Most of the movies redirected to streaming and on-demand platforms since the coronavirus closed theaters, frankly, haven't been very good, making the only exception to the Oscars the movies being shown for the first time in home as potential nominees. – Largely debatable.
The role of Deneuve crowning the race, by contrast, is, by all rights, the type that should have caused the voter uproar. It is a performance that is not soon forgotten, with the X factor as the memories that remain about other aspects of its history.
"The Truth" opens on July 3 at select theaters and on demand.