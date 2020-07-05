Review of & # 39; Warrior Nun & # 39;: the manga-inspired series is Netflix's strange flight to the genre

Although messing with religion can easily be a third lane, especially when potentially dire forces are involved within the Vatican, the premise is too fanciful to provoke outrage, with an ancient order of nuns dedicated to fighting demons, from the perspective of the innocent with open eyes introduced into that world.

That would be 19-year-old Ava (Alba Baptista), who wakes up in a morgue, revived by a divine artifact in the shape of a circle that, in an act of desperation, has embedded itself inside her. Ava is understandably baffled, and meets a group of friends who are finding it increasingly difficult to protect themselves from the more supernatural aspects of their new existence.

The nuns possess a variety of crazy ninja-type weapons and abilities, but like "The Matrix", Ava is essentially the one chosen by virtue of her powers, even if she can't control them, and she doesn't show much interest in saving the world from regret those who seek to guide her.

Ava's exalted status produces friction within the group: Work jealousy is everywhere, even when they're nuns battling computer-generated demons, and the details of her backstory, and how she died, gradually drip during her career. the first season.