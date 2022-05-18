The Better Call Saul Season 6 finale left many viewers with mixed emotions. While it was undoubtedly exciting to see all the loose ends tied up, some fans were disappointed that they didn’t get more of a resolution.

In this recap, we’ll take a look at the events of the last two episodes and explore what they might mean for future seasons.

The storyline of the Better Call Saul Season 6

In the Better Call Saul Season 6, the finale began with Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) finally accepting his new identity as “Saul Goodman.” This was a significant moment for the character, who has been struggling to come to terms with his past ever since he changed his name.

Now that he has embraced his new persona, it seems likely that we’ll see more of the “Saul Goodman” we know and love in future seasons.

In the meantime, there are still a few loose ends to be tied up. For instance, what will happen to Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks)?

The finale ended with him seemingly out of the criminal life for good, but it’s hard to imagine him staying away for long.

Better Call Saul has always been at its best when it’s exploring the gray areas of morality, and there’s no doubt that Mike is a morally ambiguous character. It will be interesting to see how his story plays out in future seasons.

With ‘Axe And Grind,’ Better Call Saul Season 6 moves closer to its conclusion

The sixth season of Better Call Saul is now underway, and things are starting to heat up as the show inches closer to its endgame. The latest episode, “Axe and Grind”, sees Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) trying to get his law practice back on track after a disastrous few months, while Mike (Jonathan Banks) finds himself in the middle of a power struggle at Madrigal.

Meanwhile, Nacho (Michael Mando) is caught between his loyalty to Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and his burgeoning conscience, and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) finds herself at a crossroads as she confronts the reality of her relationship with Jimmy.

It’s another solid episode of Better Call Saul, and one that sets up several intriguing plot threads for the rest of the season. Let’s dive in and take a closer look.

Know more about the Better Call Saul Season 6

As always, Better Call Saul is a show that is best enjoyed when watched closely and with an eye for detail. There are a few things worth noting in this episode:

– The title, “D-Day”, refers to the day that Nacho’s father was killed. This is likely to be a significant event in Nacho’s backstory, and one that has shaped him into the man he is today.

– Jimmy’s meeting with Howard (Patrick Fabian) is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it’s the first time we’ve seen Howard since Chuck’s funeral. Secondly, Jimmy appears to be trying to distance himself from his former life as a lawyer. This is likely to be a key plot point in the coming episodes.

– The final scene, in which Jimmy and Kim meet with Lalo, is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it’s the first time we’ve seen Lalo since he was introduced in Season Four. Secondly, the meeting appears to be setting up a potential partnership between Jimmy and Lalo. This could have major implications for the future of ‘Better Call Saul’.