Review of the Sony Xperia 1 II: I filmed a complete short film with this phone

When I told someone about him Sony Xperia 1 II, his first reaction was "Does Sony still make phones?" Okay, this phone is not aimed at the masses as a iPhone 11 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S20. Sony chases creative guys who want more control over their photos and videos. That's why the company packed the $ 1,200 Xperia with controls and tools from its popular Alpha line of full-frame mirrorless cameras, and that's what I'll see exclusively in this piece.

On paper, the Xperia 1 II looks like most Android flagship phones with a Snapdragon 865 processor. It has a 6.5-inch, 5G (outside the US) 4K OLED screen, and on the back is a camera. Wide-angle main, wide-angle camera and telephoto camera, all of which have a 12-megapixel sensor.

But there are things that set this phone apart. For example, the telephoto lens has the full-frame equivalency of a 70mm lens, which means it's actually a telephoto lens. (Typically, when companies say their phones have telephoto lenses, they're actually somewhere between 52 and 56mm.) There's also a physical shutter button on the phone that's pretty handy in use. There are also three preloaded apps that make the most of the camera. One is the basic Xperia camera app for Android. The other two are Photo Pro and Cinema Pro, which give you detailed controls on every aspect of capturing photos and videos from your phone.

To my delight, these applications allow the Xperia 1 II to function more like a camera than a phone. This made me wonder how good these cameras were, especially at video capture. To find out, I made a short film on the phone and was very impressed.

I made a movie with the Cinema Pro app

The best way to talk and test the video quality of the Xperia 1 II and the Cinema Pro app was to go through the process of making a movie. So I wrote, filmed, and starred in the 4-minute movie called I, Robber, which you can watch below. Each shot was captured using the Xperia Cinema Pro app and I had a lot of fun using it.

While shooting my movie, the physical shutter button on the Xperia 1 II made it easy to record even when I couldn't see the screen. The Xperia 1 is also small compared to mirrorless cameras, and allows me to place it in different places to get unique shots and perspectives. For example, for one scene I glued the phone to the inside of a closet door.

The left side of the phone is buttonless and relatively flat, which means the phone can hold on its own … mostly.

Unlike other applications that offer video-centric controls, Cinema Pro has a detailed but accessible design. Its minimal menus are very simple and all the main settings are available at a glance. Things like shutter angle, ISO, manual focus are easy to adjust and can automate a focus jerk between two subjects, which is a pleasure to watch.

Videos are recorded in an H.265 codec with 10-bit color. The 4K video from the Cinema Pro app is sharp, especially outside of the 24mm main camera. Resolution and frame rate exceed 4K 60fps or HD 120fps. I should point out that since Cinema Pro videos have an aspect ratio of 2.39: 1, it is not actually recorded at full 4K UHD. Instead, you need to use the native Xperia camera app to capture true UHD in a 16: 9 aspect ratio.

But Sony can add improvements to the Xperia 1 II that would make it more useful. For one thing, I wish there was more "pro" in the Cinema Pro app. It would be great to get the viewfinder closer to manual focus or have a focus peak. A true flat video profile would also be good.

If you are shooting outdoors, you need a neutral density filter to avoid overexposure of videos. Since the aperture is fixed, the only way to adjust the exposure is to change the ISO and the shutter angle. On a really bright day, I often touched ISO and shutter angle and still had an overexposed image. One trick I learned was shooting at 4K 60fps (or HD 120fps), which exposes each frame shorter than 24fps shooting. Not ideal, but sometimes it would take the exposure to a manageable place.

There are times when I went back to shoot a scene and had to guess what my settings were for the original shot. Accessing the ISO and shutter speed metadata for clips I have already recorded, even if it's only available in the project file, would be another great tool. Adding a histogram to the Cinema Pro app (instead of just the Photo Pro app), and additional tools like a waveform and zebras would also be helpful.

I realize that my wish list actually sounds like the feature list of the third-party video application Filmic Pro. While the tools added to Cinema Pro would be great, I understand that Cinema Pro and Filmic Pro are two fundamentally different applications and part of what I like about the first one is that it is quite simple. If I used Filmic Pro when I was a sloppy young filmmaker, I would feel overwhelmed. While Cinema Pro offers a solid place to get my feet wet and capture what's on my mind as video.

Photo Pro and Eye AF application transform Xperia 1 II into a mirrorless camera

When we think of phones that take great photos, like the iPhone 11 Pro or Google Pixel 4, they stand out because they can capture a moment, process it, and optimize it to create a single image that looks as outstanding as possible. After tapping the shutter button, the phone's computer photography lips does the rest For many people, that's all they want from a phone camera.

But for people like me who want more creative control, the Xperia 1 II is a real treat. I have access to advanced controls and can interact with them like a normal camera.

If you're already in the Sony Alpha camera ecosystem, the Photo Pro app will be familiar to you because it mimics a Sony Alpha camera. There are controls for metering, focusing, exposure compensation, and more. I can dial shutter speed and ISO and there's even an on-screen histogram and horizon level.

The best feature is Eye AF, which is an autofocus tool borrowed from the $ 3,500 Sony A9 camera. Eye AF can identify a face in your frame and then fix your subject's eye. It's amazing how well this works on the Xperia.

This feature is also supposed to work on animals, which sounds fun and was something I was looking forward to. Unfortunately, despite numerous attempts, I never got my roommate's Cheddar Cat Eye Focus Frame. My video producer tested it with his dog Max and the green box didn't appear in his eyes either. I am working with Sony to find out exactly what is going on.

The photos of Xperia 1 II are great

If I was using the default Xperia camera app or Photo Pro, I was able to capture consistently good photos with the Sony Xperia 1 II. The images had lots of detail, wonderful colors, and precise focus.

Even indoors and in low- and low-light situations, the Xperia 1 II produces low image noise photos that look natural. Take a look at the picture of Cheddar the cat. The kitchen has a combination of warm and cold lighting, as well as bright and heavily shaded areas. Cheddar's fur has wonderful details and its reflections of white fur don't fade.

The only place I'm disappointed is with the selfie camera, which only takes average quality photos. Image quality is a big step down compared to the rear camera, and there is a beauty mode that softens the skin and enlarges the eyes to a point that is too extreme. Some people may prefer this, but I am not one.

The Xperia 1 II costs $ 1,200

Ultimately, the Xperia 1 II's triple rear camera and preloaded camera apps are tools that made my film and photography search feel more legitimate on a phone than the LG V60 or even the iPhone 11 Pro.

But the $ 1,200 phone price is certainly not for everyone. If you're immersed in the Sony Alpha camera ecosystem, the Xperia 1 II is definitely worth considering, especially if you're on a budget. Sony has a pre-order agreement where if you buy the phone it comes bundled with a couple of Sony WF1000XM3 wireless headphones that normally cost $ 230. If you are interested in the Xperia, I will definitely take advantage of it.

As a journalist and short film, the phone costs too much for me and I imagine that for many other people too. Still, using this phone was a great experience, and perhaps Sony can transfer these great camera tricks to cheaper phone models in the near future.