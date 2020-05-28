REVIEW: Supertape: The Nostalgia Is Running Wild | Newsdio

Supertape 1990

Hosted by sean mooney

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Lord Alfred Hayes, Ron Trongard, Hillbilly Jim, Gorilla Monsoon, Vince McMahon, Jesse Ventura

This was a series of tapes that WWF released in its day. I'm not going to do the whole series as a lot of them just suck and there's no way I'm sitting them in a row. Apparently there are five of them, but the fifth is Tuesday in Texas plus three other games and I've already done that PPV, so it will only be the other three. This is, in essence, just a collection of dark matches from television recordings and house show parties. I remember it was fine, so let's do it.

The opening package is different than what I'm used to and it feels like something out of a Superstars show or something. There's a clip from Mania V, so it's at least early April '89. I remember seeing this MANY years ago and thinking it was great. Sean is at the WWF Home Video Center, which is just a desk. We are getting a profile of the Bushwackers plus DiBiase vs. Roberts and Santana vs. Rude. I remember all these things. It should be fun.

Mr. Perfect vs. Ronnie Garvin

This is a fan favorite game as a "fan" wanted to see it so they can see it. Garvin says that many things are considered perfect like a bridge or a machine, but he is the man who breaks down the machine. Perfect says the fan has condemned Ronnie Garvin. Short enough but that worked I guess. This is in Nashville apparently. Genius makes a quick poem and it's time to go. There's no entry for Garvin, but that little thug doesn't deserve one anyway.

Since this is just a fan favorite, it's hard to find a story or much to say about it, but I'll do my best here. Perfect controls to start a long sensation process. Tony tries to be funny and fails as expected. Garvin, having no real talent for speaking, begins to throw punches like a common jerk. In case you forgot, I can't stand Ronnie Garvin and will attack him anytime I can.

Perfect is sent to the floor twice while wondering what he has done to deserve to be put in a fight like this. We get a quick boxing that sends Perfect to the ground for the third time in under three minutes. Tony Schiavone couldn't sound more out of place here. Perfect is finally how to screw this on and it wears Garvin in the corner. Good perfect man!

Garvin comes back with more punches for two again. Can you do anything other than that? A splash gets two. Garvin goes for a sniper (called reverse figure four) but Perfect hits his eyes to break it. A good fighter would have made it. Yes, don't expect any fair comment about a game from Garvin. It just isn't happening. His offense has been at least 85% hitting.

Sleeper continues Perfect as this is somehow a great change of pace that helps a lot. Garvin, like an idiot, drops it when he's about to cover Perfect instead of two. Perfect inlaid on all three buckles and a mat for two. In a very sudden ending, Garvin gets a small package and Perfect casually inverts it to get the pin into a small package of his own.

Classification: D. Garvin or not Garvin, this was just bad. There was almost nothing but punches with Perfect being on the offensive for such a short time. This really didn't go anywhere because Garvin was making a lot of very old punches. It was as uncomfortable as there was no reason for them to fight. That's not good.

We have a profile of Bobby Heenan, which is mainly just an interview. He says Hogan has a big ego and only cares about Hogan and Warrior has a big ego and only cares about the Warrior. No one said that Bobby did not tell the truth. Ok, they did, but he's here. He keeps talking about various guys with little jokes about them that of course are fun.

It's time for a profile on the Bushwackers, with Gene trying to find the place where the Bushwackers claim to meet him, supposedly in the middle of New Zealand. Basically they are in a shack that unfortunately we did not enter. They're cooking buzzard, so we'll see their debut match against the Bolsheviks at Madison Square Garden.

Bushwackers vs. Bolsheviks

This could be December 30, 1988 as it is the only date I can find for these teams to be fighting in this arena. The Bushwackers jump at the Russians to start and it's a great fight. After about a minute and a half of fighting we finally got to Luke vs. Boris. This is more in line with a Sheepherders party than the traditional things you would see from these guys.

The vast majority of the comment is talking about how weird the Bushwackers are, which is quite true. Trongard can't figure out who's who here. Basically the Russians can't do anything. It is another great fight when the Bushwackers bite their legs. However, Luke gets into trouble and the Russians take over for the first time. Volkoff is called the Russian Bear in a flagrant rape of tricks by Hayes.

This is not going anywhere at all as we are just waiting for the return to finish it. The Russians here are simple intermediaries, which says a lot. Somehow, Trongard still can't tell the Bushwackers apart. They look alike but it is not as if they were identical. Butch enters for salvation when Luke is doubly joined but accidentally hits Luke. Luke naturally goes after Butch because that's just what you do.

Hot tag with no heat at all brings Butch whom the announcers call Luke. Everything breaks again, of course, and we have the dreaded heel miscommunication to put Volkoff on the ground. The battering ram takes down Zhukov, followed by the double stomach breaker and we begin the long genius of the Bushwackers' undefeated streak! Yes, I'm just trying to fill the gap here. Trongard says the Bolsheviks are former champions of etiquette, which is not true. It was quite irritating to comment on stupid things like that.

Classification: D +. This was a glorified comedy match, but for a debut it was fine. Fans seemed to be interested in them for the most part, making it difficult to complain about them for the most part. This wasn't horrible, but considering that this was more or less the peak of the Bushwackers' skills at this point, this wasn't much at all. Although it is not horrible.

We see the Bushwackers questioning a buzzard and Gene wants to talk about a game against Brooklyn Brawler and Bad News Brown. Luke says he remembers how good Butch tasted that day. I'm not going to touch that with a stick while 2 Cold Scorpio's penis.

Bushwackers vs. Bad News Brown / Brooklyn Brawler

The Brawler begins with Butch. There are too many B's in this match. This is on a recording of Superstars that I'm not sure of the date, but I guess it's 1989. Butch bites down on Brawler's stockings. That has to be a rib. I remember the comment about this game about how many times I saw this tape as a child. Brown enters to destroy Luke for a moment. I wonder if he ever got mad at having to do stupid things like this.

Luke comes in to hit the Brawler and bite him in the nose. Hayes also cannot understand which is which. Why is this so difficult, especially when Tony is telling him which is which? Now to Brown to gain more dominance from the wicked. Why is it so difficult to understand: Brawler can't beat them but Brown can? I guess that's why they will be losing. In a rather bizarre ending, Brawler gets hit, and Brown simply doesn't pay attention, allowing the battering ram and stomach breaker to finish him off.

Classification: D. This was not much at all. The ending was a bit stupid, as it was a way for the Bushwackers to win it without having to beat Brown. That's fine, but when Brown is more or less a worker here or at least on a work team, why in the world shouldn't they be able to beat him without being distracted? I don't understand that at all. It is not a good match at all.

Gene is enjoying the food since it is time for the third and I think the final coincidence in the profile.

Bushwackers vs. Powers of Pain

I think this is in Toronto. Barbarian jumps to Butch to start, which doesn't work for him surprisingly. We have a contradiction when it comes to the time frame as Demolition appears as champion here despite Heenan previously saying that Colossal Connection were champions. And we hit comedy stuff while we wait for the beating of the monsters.

Bushwackers don't seem to mind winning or losing, according to Gorilla. So why are they fighting here? A bear hug doesn't get Warlord anywhere. Heels work on Butch for quite a while, as this can definitely be said to be a house show filler. There's a label for Luke and it all falls apart with Battering Rams everywhere. Fuji drops the baton, the referee sees it, pairs through DQ.

Classification: D-. I have no idea why this listing was warranted and the match was horrible, to put it mildly. Supposedly the Powers would get a shot at the title if they won. Why the hell would that be the case? This was pretty stupid and it didn't go anywhere. I don't even remember the match and it ended just seconds ago. That should summarize things pretty well, I think.

Gene turns into a Bushwacker in a fun segment.

Let's have a look at some reservations and their names. It's sort of breaking things down as you would see it on a sports analysis show. Today's topics are Rockers. We see a clip of about ten seconds or so with the Rockers hitting some middlemen and Hayes shows us the names of the moves. This is not much now, but for a child this would be something incredible, so the audience is pretty clear. Amusingly, one of the workers tries to jump Shawn and all Shawn does to fight him is WATCH HIM. That is an amazing thing.

And now we do the same with Jimmy Snuka. That splash is still beautiful.

Rude Rick vs. Tito Santana

This must be good. Back on MSG again. Wait according to Trongard, this is Boston. It looks like Boston, so we'll go with that. We start with a strength test that is more or less a jerk. Tito finally wins it and then wants a rematch when Rude runs. Rude takes the opportunity to, of course, cheat and we finally come to a more traditional match.

Rude is cursing a lot in this case. Tito works in the back as this is very round trip. After a long camel clutch by Tito, Rude treats him like Arn Anderson and turns to dig his knees into Tito's crotch to take over. This has somehow been going on for almost ten minutes. The time has passed and I think it is good, since it has not been boring at all.

We've had a lot of rest / time killing retentions and Rude listens to us again with his chin. Tito stands up and hits him against the corner, but runs into a big boot to take care of it. Rude strikes away, but Tito slams his head against the mat to take over again. Solid things so far. And there is another pair of knees in the lower half of Titus. That has to be getting old.

Tito blocks a suplex to get his own. Because of this, Rude can't even hit Tito, who isn't an incredibly big guy in the first place. The crowd is on its way to this. Tito is excited and hits the head puncher and he's Figure Four times! Too much for that, since the rope is reached maybe 4 seconds later. In a cheap ending, Tito hits the ground and goes for a spin at sunset, but Rude grabs the rope by the pin.

Classification: B. This was a better qualification before the bad end. They went back and forth the whole game and it worked well the whole time. The ending felt incomplete for lack of a better term. However, both boys were great here and Santana's work worked well enough for a change. Solid old school game that had time to develop, which is always a plus.

Ted DiBiase vs. Jake Roberts

In MSG for sure this time. This was one of the company's most popular fights at the time, so finding a match here isn't surprising at all. Feeling that the process begins when DiBiase tries to hide in the corner, but the snake is there, so he runs away in a fun way. Alfred enters the area always confused on how much money Ted really has, as if the belt were a million dollars, how much could he have otherwise?

I love the way Roberts throws punches for some reason. DiBiase hits the floor to take a break. We come to the test of strength, which is difficult to predict since none of them is known for their power. Alfred tries to find out where a clearly Asian photographer is from, suggesting Greece. Neither of them wins the test of strength and DiBiase runs again under the threat of a DDT.

Hayes is getting annoying and very fast. DDT attempt is avoided again. Jake follows him to the floor and they catch him when he takes control again for the first time in the game so far. How has this been happening for almost ten minutes now? That has flown by to put it mildly.

DiBiase takes the tar from Jake for a long time, which is something he's always been good at. And we tapped the chin to show that this is indeed an 80's house game. They break it and then come back to it. Chinlock scoffs. They come back up again and there's the million dollar dream, but Jake sets foot on the rope.

Jake puts a boot on Ted's face and we're back on par. Here comes Jake with his basic ending sequence as he hits the clothesline with the short arm. DDT is blocked AGAIN and Virgil yells at Jake for a moment. Outside of NOWHERE, Jake gets a rollup to get the pin.

Classification: C +. Long game here over sixteen minutes, but at the same time he had a lot of boring spots, like DiBiase's chin and constant running away. However, it's still entertaining for the most part and I didn't find it that long in the least, which is almost always a good thing. It's not a great game, but it's not really bad at all.

After the game, the heels hit our hero until the reptile saved. The funny thing is that the snake was not out of the bag when the heels ran. Virgil gets caught and the beating doesn't start when DiBiase gets Virgil out of there.

We got a segment of fan interviews about what they think and all that jazz. Hogan is amazing apparently. This lasts about five minutes and is very boring.

Tugboat Thomas vs. Iron Mike Sharpe

This is the debut of Tugboat. It is also apparently from the pages of WWF magazine. For real? It seems to me to be from an arena that looks like Nashville, Tennessee. I think I smell a pumpkin that comes here. Sharpe meets him and gets nothing. Vince and Jesse spend the game more or less talking about how big it is. Sharpe can do nothing but a job offensive and the splash ends in about three minutes. Total squash, so there is no rating.

The main event is a coincidence that I've done before, so here's a cut-and-paste review, since I don't want to do it twice.

Hulk Hogan / Brutus Beefcake vs. Randy Savage / Zeus

We start with Sean giving a short introduction, saying that this is a real challenge for Hulkamania etc. This was in Nashville on a recording of the Wrestling Challenge in December 1989 with the PPV on December 27. The heels are already in the ring when we start this, which may not be a good sign. Hogan is the world champion here. His commentators are Vince and Jesse. Hogan brings his own chain to lock the cage. That's weird.

Beefcake enters first, but when Hogan is entering, Sherri closes the door for him, so it's 2-1. Savage grabs Hogan to hold him down. The referee runs to help him, despite having no real authority here. While doing this, Sherri closes the door so the Beefcake is jammed. However, it is in the late 80s, so we have to make this completely useless to end the decade, so Hogan breaks loose and goes up a minute later.

However, the meatloaf is down, so I guess there was at least one thought there. The cage moves around a lot, which is an old school type flaw. Faces suddenly dominate. Dang Hogan liked to rake men's skin. He did a lot. However, Zeus rammed their heads into the cage to turn it around for the second time in less than four minutes. The rules here are that you both have to go out to win. There are no pins or shipments.

Savage almost comes out, but Beefcake saves it. I really think Brutus was underrated as a worker. He suffered his career from being overturned by facial injury and some of the dumbest tricks of all time. Savage and Zeus completely dominate here. However, both try to climb and the faces make the saves and here is your return.

All four are downstairs after a quad shot in the cage. For no apparent reason, the referee opens the cage, and Sherri closes the door on her head with one of the SIMPLEST things I've ever heard. I mean there was a thud when that door hit him. Although there are no restrictions, we must keep the officer out of the way. Sherri slides Savage down the chain. In a moment of laughter, Jesse says that Vince has no authority here. I love lines like that.

Savage jumps from the top of the cage with the chain around his hand, but misses Beefcake and here your faces reappear. A chain shot knocks Savage down, but of course it doesn't knock him out. You'd be amazed at how immune to pain cocaine can make you. Zeus hits the Hulk. I'll give you two guesses on how that goes for him. Beefcake gets up from the cage after hitting Savage and makes this great celebration before leaving. Thanks for leaving your partner, you damn traitor.

Take out Savage. So let me clear this up: Beefcake leaves Hogan and then tries to help the other team win. What kind of damn excuse for a friend is he? What's next: join the stable heel as a completely over the top character who can only say two words and apparently loses his calling as a barber? Good grief, I love wrestling. Only in wrestling that might seem to make sense. Four shots in the cage lead to three leg falls. WOW must have hated Zeus.

Three falls from Hogan's leg equals the combined power of the Bolivian military and the Death Star. Wait, Hogan gets the pin? No pins were mentioned before. At least the '80s are coming out in style – a brief cage match with characters and rules changing on the fly. Jesse's line of "I don't think so, he did it again" makes me laugh.

Classification: B-. This was literally a coincidence on a TV recording that was released at the end, so what do you expect from him? It lasts about ten minutes and is exactly what you would expect. Not a good thing, but it sent fans home happy and ended with Hogan vs. Zeus, so there we go. He did what he was supposed to do too: he gave people a reason to buy the movie. This was perfectly fine.

General rating: C. This is the definition of a mixed bag. Some things here are good, but some things here are pure head scratching material. The second half is much better than the first half, but this is as complete as possible. Okay, but I really wouldn't recommend it to anyone other than true hardcore fans, simply because of its randomness.