Review: the high note

PLOT: The haunted personal assistant (Dakota Johnson) of a pop diva (Tracee Ellis Ross) dreams of becoming a producer, and quickly forms an alliance with a talented singer-songwriter (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) who believes she has what it takes to become a a star.

REVISION: THE HIGH NOTE, which was originally supposed to be a mainstream theatrical release through Focus Features, is one of many that have made their way to a VOD release and seen it for myself, not a bad way to go. a movie like this its arc Despite some good performances and a generally pleasant atmosphere, THE HIGH NOTE is terribly familiar, as it is almost a replay of director Nisha Ganatra's latest film, the well-received LATE NIGHT. The only real difference is that it's set in the music world instead of late-night TV, but otherwise, they're both about creative women who struggle trying to take their chance while under the wing of a grumpy older woman, but ultimately supportive mentor. Well, that and the fact that THE HIGH NOTE isn't that fun …

Here's the problem: Only half of THE HIGH NOTE is compelling, and it's not Story A, which is Dakota Johnson's character who fights everything to become a producer. The paper is very poorly written. You never get the feeling that she lives for music like someone like Zoe Kravitz's character does when restarting "High Fidelity". In addition to tweaking a few dials in the studio, you never really see her getting into production, and the character has a high degree of entitlement lecturing someone like Tracee's ultra-successful pop diva Ellis Ross on when to take creative risks. The same goes for her relationship with the singer played by Kelvin Harrison Jr, who seems too passive about her role as a singer. He's been shown to be rich, but if he has all this money and a passion for art, why does he need someone like Johnson to tell him he needs a decent microphone or studio space?

Despite this, Johnson is still likable even if the role is not convincing, and she has good chemistry with Harrison. It's refreshing to see him take on lighter material given his recent back-to-back roles in LUCE and WAVES, and he's pretty good as the mainstream romantic lead.

However, the big problem, once again, is that the B-story line is much more compelling, with Tracee Ellis Ross as good as the old pop diva you wish the movie was about her. With a voice that should make her mother (Diana Ross) proud, Ross has the power of the stars to burn and should have been the protagonist. There's a belated twist on the third act involving her and another character who is intriguing and could have lent herself to a really heartfelt drama about the business and personal cost that goes hand in hand, but is quickly resolved and discarded. Too bad, since Ross seems more than fit for the task, and the soundtrack is solid enough to look like a compelling pop star.

Overall, THE HIGH NOTE is decent, but not as good as one feels it should have been or could have been with talents like Ross and Harrison (ditto Ice Cube, in a nice change of pace as their manager, not to mention a good cameo from the always welcome Eddie Izzard). It is an acceptable but frustrating movie. If I could have gotten past the typical romantic comedy cliches, it could have been so much more.