REVIEW: WrestleCade SuperShow 2018: Nice to see you again | Newsdio

WrestleCade 2018 Supershow

Date: November 24, 2018

Location: Benton Convention Center, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Commentators: Blake Chadrick, Cyrus Fees

So this is kind of like WrestleCon Thanksgiving Day with a great wrestling convention and some shows including this super show. I've wanted to move on to this for a few years, but I might as well take a look at the main show. This could be cool to horrible and hard to guess one way or the other. Let's do it.

National anthem. You don't get that very often outside of Wrestlemania.

Opening sequence, which mainly includes clips from conventions and past shows. It makes sense, even if this isn't something you'd expect on a show like this.

Apparently there was a dark game with Billy Gunn losing to Vanguard Championship Wrestling Champion Brandon Scott. Fair enough.

Eli Drake vs. Hurricane Helms

Not bad for a first game. Hurricane has Kelly Kelly and the H2 Empress (his wife) with him. Before the game, Drake says that a year ago, he stood here as the Impact Wrestling world champion. Now, as the best fighter on this planet, he knows that there are two places you want to be: in the main event or in the opening. He wants this to be done so he can go buy his Pop Tarts (as pie), so let's bring the hurricane down to a light breeze.

Hurricane doesn't like the idea of ​​Drake calling the ladies cheerleaders, because they're not in high school. Hey? Anyway, Hurricane, the guy dressed as a superhero, teases Drake's team, including the fact that the trunks don't seem very full. Drake pushes him to the corner to start and they exchange points with his fingers. Hurricane stance has Drake receding and it's time for some right hands to touch Drake's head in the corner. Drake comes out and screams … before falling to give him two hurricanes. Hey point for a fun place.

Hurricane starts at the arm but is pushed down, setting up a neck breaker to send Hurricane outside. That doesn't go anywhere, so Drake reverses a suplex on a neck break for two inside. A swinging neck breaker (we get the point) gives Drake two more while he's working on his neck to install the Gravy Train. Hurricane returns with a neck breaker of his own, but the chokeslam breaks with an atomic drop. However, Drake makes the mistake of chasing women and falls flat. The chokeslam gives Hurricane the pin at 7:53.

Classification: C-. This was fine for a first game as Drake is a star and Hurricane is going to have a reaction just because of his reputation and his mannerisms. The fight wasn't the point here and on a show like this, there will be more than enough people who will go out and try to steal the show. This was more of a coincidence than curiosity and for where they were, that's all it had to be.

Announcers speak of Taya Valkyrie vs. Penelope Ford to appear later tonight.

The boys against the kings of war

That would be Dalton Castle & # 39; s Boys vs. Crimson / Jax Dane (TNA War Veterans) with Animal in their corner for some reason, which means they have the LOD face paint. The boys are free to try a handshake from the start. It serves them well. Dane begins with us we'll say # 1 (their names are Brent and Brandon but the announcers can't tell them apart either) with a drop shot that sends # 1 flying.

Crimson comes in to cut # 2, but a long overdue vertical suplex breaks with a knee-high boy. A double defeat of eating and a double clothesline put Crimson on the ground, creating a double suicide dive. Back and Crimson throws # 1 up in the air for a collision, allowing the tag to return to Dane. A pop-up spinebuster squashes # 1, but we get some magic "they could be twins" … and it doesn't matter, since # 2 takes a firefighter's car on a cutter to give the Kings the pin at 5: 09.

Classification: RE-. Nothing to see here as it was just a pumpkin, though I'm still not sure what the point of having Animal out there was. The War Kings are fine for a powerful team and having them destroy the Boys for a while was fine. With that said, was there really a point in having a pumpkin in a unique show like this?

CW Anderson vs. Kid Kash

Jerry Lynn is the invited referee. Anderson has John Skyler and an unnamed blonde with him. Kash, on the other hand, has Joel Gertner with him, who could explain how Kash, 49, can still be a boy. Gertner has a PG-13 version of his dirty presentations, which are still fun after all these years. The ropes are run to start and Kash sends him outside for a great dive.

Back and a top rope clothesline gives Anderson two, who is back with a thornbreaker. They head outside again and it's time for a chair, with Anderson sending the shoulder to the pole first and then throwing the chair over to that shoulder. That's very Anderson on your part. The arm continues for a few seconds, followed by a left hand (again, very Anderson of it) as the announcers talk about Kash's time as part of the Pitbulls in WWE.

Kash puts on a clothesline to take a breather and it's time to get it out. A PowerSlam gives Kash two, but he gets caught in a superplex to knock them both down. Skyler comes in to yell at Lynn … and here is New Jack with the guns. Jack begins cleaning the house, even with a vacuum cleaner between his legs. A hit on Lynn makes him run away, but he returns to take a chair from Kash. The distraction allows Anderson to hit a super kick to finish Kash at 11:02.

Classification: D +. The fight we got was not terrible, although Jack's completely random cameo did the game no favors. If they just have to do the ECW match, at least it was someone other than Tommy Dreamer / Sandman / everyone else who always gets these places. Anderson was not so bad and Kash, despite being old, was also fine. Not a good match, but it could have been much worse.

After the game, Anderson asks ECW alumni to come into the ring, so here are Blue Meanie, Shane Douglas, Chris Hamrick, and a few others. This is an announcement for an upcoming ECW panel, so it's not the worst in the world.

MVP / Moose vs. Carlito / Eddie Edwards

What a completely random match that you would only get in a program like this. Side note: how the hell did Carlito ever get a career at TNA? It is perfect for that place, especially in a fast race. Eddie in his TNA hardcore mode here, which is not the worst idea in the world. It makes more sense when Moose is there with him, so we're at least getting some continuity from the bigger show. In something I don't think I've ever seen: the referee wears glasses.

MVP and Moose can't decide who will start, so we pause for Eddie to have five fans. We start with MVP and Carlito, the latter of whom doesn't want to hear about the apple. Fans DEMAND an apple for someone to bring one from the back, allowing the two to finally shut down. MVP knocks him down and then stops from the scissors, offering Carlito a friendly blow to the chest. Carlito scores with a dropkick, so now it's Moose vs. Edwards start the fight.

Eddie wastes no time sending him outside for a suicide dive. Back and Moose gets shot in the face, allowing MVP to stomp on. However, Eddie cuts Moose off, giving us the ever-fresh image of sweat pouring from his chest. MVP comes back and grabs a chin, followed by Ballin for two.

Moose tries his own, but only hits the mat, allowing Carlito to remove the tag. House cleans up in a hurry with a Roll of the Dice earning two in MVP. Moose is saved and fights to the ground with Eddie while everything breaks. MVP can't hit Playmaker on Eddie and there is an apple on MVP's face. A DDT gives Eddie the pin at 11:54.

Classification: D +. Just a tag match here and the kind of weird combinations that work really well in a program like this. MVP and Carlito did nothing for me most of the time, but they can fight a match perfectly well like this. Eddie being aggressive and crazy still works fine and this was fine, especially with the apple really playing in the end after getting attention from the start.

Penelope Ford vs. Taya Valkyrie

Hardcore with Amber O’Neal (former NWA women's world champion and wife of Luke Gallows) as referee. Ford is Joey Janela's girlfriend who had a star performance in All In. Taya's entry takes a while, so Ford hits her in the face with a trash can to get started. Valkyrie is published and it's time to bring some toys, like a ladder and a chair. A hand-held spring elbow pushes the ladder towards Taya, but she is back with a spear to knock Ford down.

The ladder is placed on the middle rope and Taya supplements it on it, with the ladder not moving a bit for a very scary landing. Taya places a chair between Ford's legs and throws a garbage can on the chair, panting. It's time for the table, which can mean a variety of things in a show like this. They head outside with Taya ripping Ford's sweater from a blow but being whipped on the barricade. There's another table set, but they fight the crowd and sit on a couple of chairs.

That means a slap in the face, with Ford almost falling off its top, to the point where you can see the black tape. Taya brings out her best and hits Ford back in the ring, only to be sent to a table that, of course, doesn't break. The fact that Ford faces first doesn't work either, but Taya taking off her shirt has a much more positive reaction. Back inside, Ford shoots a few kicks in the corner, followed by a DDT in an open chair for two.

Taya sits in one of the closed chairs, but she takes a long time loading a splash of rope onto the table. However, Ford has been too long with his super hurricanrana and is a super pump across the table to give Taya the pin at 16:06. O & # 39; Neal was not a factor at all.

Classification: C. I will give you great points here by having a physical fight with the weapons that are used as the combination of any man of the same rules. Many times you will see a women's party with a weak use of weapons, but here they were fading. Secondly, it was a great relief not to have the announcers talking about their team quite revealing. It wasn't mentioned once when it was almost impossible to ignore it. Yes, it is there, but focus on what you are getting. Nice surprise here, with the extra time not even a problem.

The announcers preview the rest of the show as the ring is erased.

Crazy Steve vs. Vampire

Casket match and I forgot that Steve existed, although he has the Sinister Minister (James Mitchell) with him. Steve jumps it before the bell rings and Vampire falls to the ground, but can still whip Steve at the barricade. Another whip sends Vampire to the side of the coffin, but Vampire appears to be near death. I like it more than usual.

They fight the crowd and you can barely see anything but the Vampire's head. Steve hits something running and bites Vampire's head before they return to the ring. Vampire searches for a weapon, but a nail is placed in the coffin instead in the coffin. Then he nailed to the coffin. The minister enters with a low blow and Steve adds some fog to his face for the victory at 6:15 (remember there is no opening bell).

Classification: RE-. I heard good things about this match, and yet this is what we got. He didn't have time and really, that's probably for the best since Vampire seemed terribly out of shape here and seemed barely able to do more than walk. Bad coincidence, bad execution and a bad idea in general, with the only good thing that they went home in a hurry. That's really a great point, as many games would just go on no matter how bad it was.

After the game, Vampiro takes the microphone and talks about doing it since 1984. He has beaten cancer and survived a break in the back and did not fly from Colombia for these two censors to do this. Vampire does these things on special occasions and that's not how it's ending because people didn't come to see that. He does not need to be reserved in any program because he is the program. Next year, he will appear to face the two in a cage with no rules and no time limit. Vampire asks fans to encourage him to finish things. Uh, yes Vampire. You do all those things.

AML Title: Caleb Konley vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Luchasaurus vs. Marty The Moth vs. Thousand Deaths vs. Psychosis

This is America's most beloved fighting title and Konley is defending in a ladder match. If nothing else, I get a nice memory with the old WCW music from Psychosis. I haven't heard that in years. Luchasaurus is best known as Vibora in Lucha Underground and Judas Devlin in NXT. For reasons I don't understand, he's a face here, because when you think monster with a mask, you think face. Konley is the boy from hometown and brings his own ladder.

After almost thirty seconds of just looking at each other, the fight continues with Deaths and Moth double-teaming with Luchasaurus inside. Naturally, he just walks away and starts kicking, but gets caught in a Backstabber of Kills. The other three come from the top and we have a big change of places so that the little boys can change. Konley knocks them both down at once and lunges at … someone who was outside.

That leaves Kincaid to hit a large trampoline arm, but Psychosis throws it into the pile at the required location. Psychosis hits your own dive and it's time for the first ladder. A scissor over the head sends Luchasaurus to the staircase in the corner and Kincaid launches himself to kill Deaths. A trampoline dropkick does not work on Kills, but an X Factor does. Kills doesn't sell a monkey jerk on the ladder and it's a chokeslam to send Kincaid up the ladder. Luchasaurus returns but is caught by Marty's ladder in the face, only for Konley to enter with the ladder around his neck to turn around.

Konley is the first person to climb, but Marty and Deaths take him down. Another ladder is placed and the six climb at the same time, some of them even for the title. They all go down until Marty is left alone to go up. Luchasaurus makes salvation this time, but Deaths knocks him down.

With Luchasaurus in trouble, Deaths destroys everything in sight, even down the stairs. He's a complicated guy sometimes. They all get smart and hit Deaths, crowned by a Psychosis cutter. Konley is left alone after a series of dives, but Marty pushes him through a ladder. With Marty going up, Konley gets on a German suplex. That's enough to regain the title Konley retains at 13:04.

Classification: C +. This was just a bunch of places with some fighters that fans should be familiar with and that's perfectly fine. It is a fun match and they had time to jump and dive between the points with the ladder. The title change was unlikely to happen and there's nothing wrong with watching a fun match with fans receiving a gift. Good for the program I was in and that's important to keep in mind.

The best Battle Royal rope belts

Hurricane Helms, Zane Riley, Mallaki Matthews, Ricky Roberts, Dave Dawson, Chris Dawson, Keith Mac, Bazooka King, Mike Camden, Cam Carter, Yahya, Leo Pride, Jeremiah Plunkett, Gigolo Justin, Axton Ray, Sean Denny, Mark Denny, LaBron Kozone, Chad Skywalker, Rex Bacchus, QT Marshall, Bobby Fulton, Dylan Fulton, JB Cole, Chris Hamrick, Billy Brash, Fallah Bahh, Mr. Hughes, Gary Wolfe, Shane Douglas, George South, Simon Gotch, Stan Lee, Blue Meanie, Glacier, Fred Rosser, Sandman

Hurricane won this past year, so I guess it's defending. I'm sure I did miss some people (the audio was hard to tell), but does it really matter in a game like this? I don't know many of these names, but Rosser is better known as Darren Young. Everyone goes after the hurricane to start and he is out in fifteen seconds. Bahh um, let's say, release some pressure from your stomach and about ten people leave at once, but here is Sandman, a last minute surprise participant, to fill some of the void.

We see most of his full entry (to be fair, he's amazing in person) since the battle royale could have just about anything going on right now. The song finally ends after FIVE MINUTES (a normal length for Sandman) and pulls Lee out of the apron to make it drop like a fish sale. Another reed shot gets rid of Kozone, but South kicks out Sandman and becomes a big heel in the process. South comes out a few seconds later and pulls Lee with him.

Cole, Bacchus, and Meanie are gone as the eliminations barely get a mention here. Grimm eliminates Skywalker (recently called Walker by the announcers) and there go Roberts and Marshall. Brash and Glacier also go and it all comes down to Bahh, Zane Dawson and Rosser (I told them I was going fast).

Dawson gets a double team, but Bahh loses Rosser's clothes. Rosser eliminates Dawson and Bahh hits a cross body. The Banzai Drop breaks and Rosser takes it to the apron, but Bahh also takes it out. A neckbreaker on the apron doesn't get rid of Bahh, who hypnotizes Rosser for a double elimination at 12:56. Bahh is named the winner despite hitting first. Hey, not that it matters that much.

Classification: F. Yes, it is bad, but it is not the kind of evil that I am going to be angry about. This was TOTALLY for the live fans so they could say they saw a battle royale, but removing the big prank wasn't exactly fun and didn't help matters. This wasn't as bad as "yes, let's get this over with" and Sandman's entry makes up for some of that. Good time, but nothing of course.

He actually waits since he was close enough to be restarted, even though Rosser appears to have hit his head on the way down. Bahh takes him to real victory in about thirty seconds. I like it better than having a really bad ending, which seemed to be a problem. Shake hands for a bonus.

PJ Black / Johnny Impact vs. Warrior Youth / Ultimo Dragon

Fight rules with Taya Valkyrie and Sonny Onoo of all people as the seconds. I guess Sonny is not offended by the Japanese stereotype if it is an independent show and not WCW. At least we have the old Juvy music as WCW is going strong with this show. Before the game, Johnny insults North Carolina and says that he, Black and Taya are the true Mexican legends. Dragon and Impact start things off with Dragon leading him to the corner for a clean rest.

The wristwatch doesn't work for Impact, as Dragon makes his big spinning escape and it's time to hit the mat. Dragon comes off a leg stretch when we hear about the still amazing J-Crown Title (that famous nine-title Dragon shot). Black enters and is immediately cut by Juvy and the running DDT sends Black to the ground. That means the great suicide dive and it's Black in trouble for the first time. A hit to the eye cuts Dragon and he returns to Impact to hit him on the head.

The double combination is underway with Juvy chasing Impact to the ground, allowing only Taya to stomp on her own. He returns to Juvy for a mask, but Taya breaks the 450 and Black takes off the mask. Juvy is legitimately upset, but Black supplies him and grabs a double-arm crank. Impact returns for a Moonlight Drive, but loses the countdown to Impact, allowing Juvy to hit a fast Juvy driver. The hot tag brings Dragon back and it all breaks up with the villains caught in the stupid rowboat leg stretch.

Taya chases Sonny and is a double superkick for Juvy. Starship Pain connects but Sonny takes the referee out at two. Taya throws it … and Sonny throws them both on their knees, creating a series of YES Kicks. Even Taya is knocked down as well, but the distraction allows Black and Impact to hit a double bass shot. Juvy takes a low blow and that is enough to give Black the pin at 16:03.

Classification: C +. The party was fun and the old men looked anything but old … if you ignore Sonny's rather ridiculous part. It's not like he's anything other than a low-level comedy manager in the past, why is he beating up a World Champion and someone who used to be a WWE champion? However, a fun match, with Dragon alone is more than enough to make it a great time.

The announcers anticipate the main event and incorrectly say that Ric Flair won his first NWA world title at Starrcade 1983.

NWA World Title: Jake Hager vs. Nick Aldis

Aldis is defending and Hager (carrying his wife Catherine on his shoulder) is better known as Jack Swagger. Nick really does have a second on independent fighter Kamilla Kaine. EARL HEBNER is the arbiter of true star power and we get some instructions from the old school. Hager takes it (Aldis, not Hebner, since Hager is not such a horrible person) with a quick Gator Roll and Aldis falls to the ground for a minute.

Back and we entered into a fight exchange with Hager leaving to avoid a Kingsland cloverleaf. The women almost get on the ground, but the distraction allows Aldis to enter from behind to take over. Back and Aldis pulls two of a suplex, followed by a clothesline on a medium elbow. A jump from the elbow to the jaw takes two more and it's time to work on the leg. With Cloverleaf not working again, Aldis hits Figure Four when the announcers again have the Flair error.

Hager makes the big turn for reversion, so Aldis is on the ropes almost immediately. The comeback is underway with the belly-to-belly powerslam, followed by a large clothesline for two. The running Vader Bomb hits the raised boots and the Mag Daddy Driver gets two more. Hager's superplex breaks and Aldis drops the elbow from the top rope. That's still not enough for clover leaves and Hager on the ankle.

That is also broken and is a double clothesline for the double drop. Women enter without logical reason and it is the much bigger Kaine that turns her around without much effort. More umpires come out to get rid of the two and Hager grabs the ankle with a vine. The long drag on the ropes gets Aldis out of trouble, so Hager puts it back on. I cannot criticize the logic there. This time, Aldis launches and a small package retains the title at 5:30 p.m.

Classification: YES-. Not bad here, even with women who aren't exactly necessary. The submission battle story stayed well, even if Aldis never got the Cloverleaf. Beating Hager is a good victory for Aldis as he is a former WWE World Champion and even though it has been a long time that still means a lot. I'm not great at Aldis yet, but this was a good performance. Good wrestling here and one of the best games of the night.

They shake hands to finish the show.

General rating: C-. This is a program in which you must remember what you are watching. This isn't supposed to be a great epic show and that's not what you get here. Instead, it's a joyous night of fighting with tons of legends and some current lower-level stars. That is perfectly fine for what it was and there is nothing wrong with that. It's a much more relaxed atmosphere than something like WrestleCon (which is better and has bigger names) but for about three and a half hours, I've seen much, much worse.

