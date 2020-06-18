Reward for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen doubles to $ 50,000

Initially, the Army offered a $ 15,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts, but since then he has increased the reward to $ 25,000.

"We are fully committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively pursuing every credible piece of information and every lead in this investigation," said Chris Gray, an Army CID spokesman in a statement released Monday. "We won't stop until we find Vanessa."

The $ 25,000 was matched by prominent Latino civil rights organization, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), on Tuesday.

"This young woman put on the uniform to serve our country. The least we can do is find out where she is now and what we can do to help her," LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Guillén's search, of Hispanic descent, has captured the attention of local and national celebrities.

The Houston rapper Baby Bash promised to add an additional $ 5,000 to the reward in a Facebook post last week. And actress Salma Hayek promised to put Guillén's photo in her Instagram stories every day until they find her.

Allegations of sexual harassment.

Before Guillén went missing, he had told his family that he was being sexually harassed by one of his sergeants at Fort Hood, according to the website his family created to promote the search. She did not identify the sergeant.

"We have to dig deeper into this case to find Vanessa, but to get to the bottom of everything that may be happening at Fort Hood," Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia said at Tuesday's press conference. "These sexual assault allegations, that's not the first time we've heard of sexual assault allegations in the armed services."

However, the Army CID said it did not find "credible information or report" that Guillén has been sexually assaulted or that his case is related to the disappearance of Gregory Wedel-Morales, another soldier who disappeared last year while driving his car. in Killeen. Texas

Last seen in a black T-shirt

Guillén, a private first class, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness pants, according to the Army CID. His car keys, room key, ID card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where he worked the same day.

Guillén describes himself as 5 feet 2 inches, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the CID statement from the military.

She has tattoos of a cross with a flower on her left arm, a flower also on her left arm, and a mountain with a circle on the top of her left shoulder, according to her family's website.

Authorities request that anyone with information about his whereabouts call Army CID special agents or the military police.