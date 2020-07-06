Reward offered for the capture of 2 wanted suspects in the shooting of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl: report

ATLANTA – The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta led to a $ 10,000 reward for information, as authorities searched for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was traveling in near a critical point of the recent protests.

Police identified the girl killed on Saturday night as Secoriea Turner. The events occurred when police investigated another deadly shooting in the area on Sunday night, a few meters from where they shot Secoriea, the media reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were injured.

A few hours before that shooting, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice in Secoriea's death during an emotional press conference with the girl's grieving mother.

"You shot and killed a baby," said the mayor. "And there was not just one shooter, there were at least two shooters."

The shooting happened near Wendy's restaurant, where a black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer on June 12. The fast food shop was later burned, and since then the area has become a place for frequent demonstrations against police brutality.

Authorities said Secoriea was in the car with her mother and another adult when the driver attempted to drive through illegally placed barricades to reach a parking lot in the area on Saturday night. A group of armed individuals had blocked the entrance.

Police said in a statement that someone from the group opened fire on the vehicle, hitting him multiple times and hitting the boy. The driver took Secoriea to the Atlanta Medical Center, but she did not survive.

Police were seeking public help to identify those involved and released a wanted poster announcing the $ 10,000 reward.

The mayor urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"An 8-year-old girl was killed last night because her mother was on the street," said Bottoms. "If Secoriea wasn't sure last night, none of us will be safe."

The mayor said the city's 911 system was flooded with calls Saturday night and mentioned that protesters had damaged the Georgia State Patrol headquarters in Atlanta in a separate incident early Sunday morning.

Before the shooting on Sunday night, Atlanta police had said two other people, in addition to the 8-year-old boy, were killed and more than 20 injured in shooting incidents and violence during the long vacation weekend.