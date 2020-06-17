Reward offered in Na & # 39; kia Crawford's shooting death

Now, Summit County, Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a $ 50,000 reward for information on the case.
Na & # 39; kia Crawford, 18, was killed on Sunday. And although the calls have reached the police, no arrests have yet been made.
"We have already devoted hundreds of man hours to this crime, and we will continue to do so," Akron deputy police chief Jesse Leeser said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Witnesses told police that a black sports car with tinted windows pulled up directly behind Crawford's white Chevrolet Malibu. The suspect, or suspects, pulled up next to the Malibu driver and "fired several bullets into the side of his car."
Crawford was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where she later died. Her grandmother was not injured in the shooting, Leeser said.
"Someone knows something," said Leeser, asking for the public's help in finding those responsible.
Crawford had recently graduated from Akron North High School and planned to attend Central State University.
"They stole the future he dreamed of," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.
The Crawford family is donating $ 20,000 to Crime Stoppers' initial $ 5,000 reward. Another $ 25,000 was donated by Dr. Cliff Deveny, President and CEO of Summa Health. The Crime Stoppers reward is currently $ 50,000, Akron police said.