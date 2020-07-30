Rex Chapman rode & # 39; Block or Charge? & # 39; to the infamy of Twitter

Block or load?

Those three words have changed Rex Chapman's life.

Chapman, a two-year star in Kentucky before playing 12 seasons in the NBA, has become a comical Twitter sensation. Now with nearly 900,000 followers, Chapman's evolution exploded with a single tweet.

It was a video of a paddleboarder riding a wave that only moments later was nailed by a dolphin jumping out of the water. Chapman retweeted the video and added a simple question: "Lock or load?" – mocking the often contentious NBA rule.

With that simple question, Chapman's Twitter character launched into orbit.

"I was in the SEC tournament last year," Chapman told ESPN. "I went to get my credential, and there were eight or ten interns, just university students who helped me. I showed them my ID and they said, "Are you Rex Chapman, the Twitter guy ?!" I said, "Yeah, that's me, getting my credential." Let's go. & # 39; "

Since his rise to feel good on the Twitter profile, Chapman has used the nickname lock or upload for a host of other videos he comes across: loose tires spiking cars, wild cows hitting passersby, kids running headlong into stop signs. and almost anything that makes him and his followers laugh.

However, there are some qualifications for what he posts.

"He started taking so much steam that I had to put in some basic rules," Chapman said. "I asked people, think I think this guy breaks his arm. Is it okay to post? "But now there are only two rules. One, it has to make me laugh. Two, no death. It's kind of twisted that I even have to explain that about not killing people, but I do."

As part of his rise to Twitter fame, Chapman has expanded into poignant posts, like a dog waving to its owner after being separated, and not shy about expressing his political beliefs, either.

Chapman's Twitter game has gone perfectly, but the 52-year-old man took a winding path to get there.

After two outstanding years at Lexington, Chapman was voted No. 8 overall in the 1998 NBA Draft, making him the first choice in Hornets franchise history in the process. Although injuries plagued his career, Chapman was known as a sniper who was not afraid to challenge big men, both attacking them on the edge and bothering on defense.

However, near the end of his career, Chapman began taking pain relievers, specifically Vicodin and Oxycontin, to treat his various injuries. He became addicted, sometimes taking up to 50 pills a day. The pills helped calm the feelings of depression he experienced throughout his career, according to Yahoo Sports.

Chapman saw his life spin out of control after his game days. He had held multiple jobs in NBA offices and served as a television analyst for Grand Canyon University. In 2014, however, he was arrested for robbing an Apple store to pay off various debts.

After the arrest, Chapman underwent a successful rehabilitation and has been clean ever since.

While he continues to appear with the Kentucky media to comment on the basketball team, Chapman largely keeps his days off. Aside from keeping your Twitter profile growing, that is.

After spending most of his life in public view, it's exactly how he wants it.

"Nothing at all," Chapman told Yahoo Sports. "I am perfectly happy to do nothing and swim a little every day. It makes me feel better, like a normal human."