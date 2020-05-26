Rey Mysterio retirement ceremony announced for next week's WWE Raw | Newsdio

Announcers have just announced that next week's WWE Raw will host Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony.

Seth Rollins took Mysterio's eye out a couple of weeks ago and has been pushing the idea that Mysterio will never be able to fight again. Dave Meltzer reported last week that Mysterio is expected to stay with WWE, but a contract has yet to be signed.

Basically, if Mysterio signs, then he will fight Rollins. If he doesn't, he will be used as Matt Hardy during his last months at the company. The retirement ceremony appears to be an angle to further his enmity with Rollins, but we'll know for sure next week. Next week's Raw was filmed tonight so we can get spoilers in the coming days.

It was also announced that Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black will also take place on next week's show.

