REZ PLZ Review: Dying for a Cause

Since the success of the Dark souls In the franchise there have been numerous video games that enjoy the large number of player deaths they cause. Death is an important mechanic in almost any game with a combat factor, and there are many ways to implement it. Permadeath is common; If a character dies, he is dead forever, and the only way to mitigate this is to recruit more players or just start the game again. Some games, however, implement the exact opposite of permadeath. Some games are REZ PLZ.

REZ PLZ is a 2D platform game in which the player controls one of the two brothers, magicians in training at a magical institute who is trained in spells by an imposing frogman. The game has cooperatives for one player and two players; in single player one can switch between siblings at the push of a button. Before the first level, the magic school is attacked by a mysterious warlock named Prince Vacerian, and the two brothers are the only ones to escape. The plot is largely irrelevant because the game is far more interested in being comedic than telling a compelling story. There is no character development and the two brothers are practically impossible to distinguish. They're not that fun either; The funniest moments in the game will probably elicit only a brief dry laugh.

Death is inevitable in REZ PLZ because it is the most fundamental mechanics of the game. At the beginning of their adventure, the brothers receive resurrection scrolls that they can use to revive each other without fail. All they need is a "Lazarus Stone", which are basically only one. Interestingly, though, the brother who casts the resurrection spell is the one using the Lazarus Stone, so the death of one character technically results in loss of life for the other character. However, this is less significant than it sounds; If the surviving brother is outside Las Piedras de Lázaro, he will only use one of the brother who is resurrecting. Shares are shared when it really matters, so there is little reason to make an effort to manage them.

Siblings' spending ability is used in an amazing variety of exciting ways to solve puzzles and challenges. Some of these are relatively standard, such as impaling one brother on a barbed bed so the other brother can use his corpse as a platform. Some are more obtuse, like letting a brother cut himself in half with an oscillating blade so that the survivor can use the two halves of his corpse to hold two different pressure plates. As the game progresses, it introduces strange new ways that players can commit suicide, such as a strange fruit that causes a tall, scalable bean stalk to pop out of its neck, or an arcane monster that will devour a brother but leave the soul. , which can float around and reveal spectral platforms for the other brother to jump on.

In addition to dying, players also receive a new spell at the end of each six-level world that further improves the game. These include the ability to turn into a stationary rock or absorb incoming fireballs and launch them for their own purposes. If a character clings to a fireball for too long, it will explode, which can be useful on its own to remove obstacles. The puzzle game is very complex, and can be confusing and obtuse at times if you don't keep a good track of all the mechanics. It doesn't help that the mechanics are rarely consistent; For example, in the first level, the player learns that he can hang on pendant lamps to access distant platforms. After the first world, however, these lamps disappear, never to be seen again. Suggestions appear from time to time, but are also inconsistent and frustratingly rare. It does not help that the most common solution, which is death, is based on a limited resource. Too often, a player may find themselves annihilating their poor characters over and over again, only to run out of lives and be no closer to finding the solution. When the brothers die their final deaths, the level must be restarted from the beginning. No level is long enough for this to be a major hurdle, but it can still be quite frustrating.

Fortunately, players have the option to activate infinite lives in the pause menu, if they want to enjoy the game's repeated deaths without fear of losing progress. This is especially useful for boss levels, which are never fights as far as they stretch, difficult levels with additional bets in the form of whatever the boss is doing in the background. The boss could be slowly filling the level with lava or covering each surface with spikes. Players rarely fight the boss directly; usually one just has to get to the end of the level and figure out a way to kill the boss there. These challenges are often much more difficult than the levels that preceded them and it can be very frustrating to start over and over again, especially since siblings can have a boss dialogue that cannot be skipped.

REZ PLZ It is not without a fair amount of technical problems. The most common problem is in the camera. Typically, the camera will either follow the active sibling or focus on a single screen area where there is a particular challenge to overcome. Sometimes, however, it will abandon players entirely and focus on a screen they are not on. Sometimes it will slide wildly up, leaving players totally in the dust. Sometimes it just won't move at all, and the players will leave that in the dust as they blindly stumble over what awaits them. A good camera is vital for any video game, and REZ PLZ tragically it lacks a good camera.

Still, when it comes together well, REZ PLZ It can be a very good time. It can be quite fun to watch the two unfortunate brothers meet their end in a comical and grotesque way, especially if you're playing with a friend to laugh with. Many of the puzzles are quite clever and there are a lot of very interesting design options that just aren't seen in other games. The games the humor may be flat, and it may lack a bit of polish, but in essence, it's actually quite a fun game. Fans of platforms, puzzles, and gruesome death can find a lot to love REZ PLZ.

REZ PLZ It will launch for PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A digital PC code was provided to Screen Rant for review purposes.

Our rating: 3.5 of 5 (Very good)

