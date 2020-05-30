Rheumatology Medications Explored for COVID-19 Close-Up







The first results of a database of adults and children with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases who have contracted COVID-19 will be announced at the next virtual Congress of the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) 2020.

Loreto Carmona

The database, which is updated weekly, will allow doctors to compare the treatment and results of the disease in patients and analyze the predictors of poor prognosis, said Loreto Carmona, MD, PhD, of the Madrid Institute of Musculoskeletal Health , who chairs the EULAR. abstract selection committee.

As of May 26, a total of 985 patients from 28 participating countries had entered the EULAR COVID-19 database, which was launched as part of the Global Alliance for Rheumatology. Patient data is classified by factors such as superior rheumatic diagnosis, comorbidities, the top five symptoms of COVID-19, and therapy with disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) at the time of virus infection. Anonymous data will be shared with an international registry based in the United States.

In addition to the "many questions" about which immunomodulatory drugs can make patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases more vulnerable to the virus, rheumatologists and patients also want to know if standard therapies can prevent cytokine storms that are a serious complication. of the illness. Carmona explained.

"There are also questions about whether some of our treatments mask the disease or if we could have complications or different safety events because of that," he told Medscape Medical News.

"This crisis is happening very quickly," said Carmona. "Some of the answers are not really complete and we are still waiting for some good clinical trials, but we suspect that some of the DMARD drugs are actually playing a good role in this disease."

Risks and safeguards

"There are real implications for our patients," said John Isaacs, MBBS, PhD, of the University of Newcastle at Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, who is chairman of the EULAR scientific program committee. "We cannot make assumptions, we must make trials, but the answers to these questions will determine the lifestyle of our patients and the decisions they make."

John Isaacs

"COVID-19 is a very interesting situation for all kinds of reasons, and especially because many of the medications we use in rheumatology are being investigated as possible treatments for severe COVID," he told Medscape Medical News.

"That means that our community has contributed a lot to COVID, and patients want to know if they are at risk or, conversely, if they can be protected because of any treatment they are receiving," he said.

The many sessions scheduled for the original meeting remain devoted to research on treatment options for rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, scleroderma and other rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, but much of the focus has naturally shifted to COVID-19, they said. organizers.

As it has done in typical years, the meeting will be dominated by research on rheumatoid arthritis, especially on possible new targets. Several notable abstracts will focus on the risk of thrombosis related to inflammatory arthritis treatments, Isaacs reported.

Another summary will focus on the consumption of opioid pain relievers in patients who also take TNF inhibitors. This will be interesting because "I know there is some concern about the amount of opioid use in people with arthritis right now," he added.

Congress of the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) 2020.

