RHOBH: Lisa Teaches All Women About Sex Education

Lisa educated all women in sex education in Beverly Hills Royal Housewives. The mother of two is no stranger to stirring the pot when she ended up teaching the women during a frank discussion.

Lisa Rinna was best known for her role as Billie Reed on NBC Days of our lives, in which he received national recognition, and Melrose Place before starring in True housewives franchise. The television personality is no stranger to the limelight as she happily poses for the paparazzi photos and continues to post videos of herself dancing on Instagram, and the dance queen does it again. Lisa Rinna decided it was time to call Denise for being a prude over a lovely dinner.

During Wednesday's new episode of The real housewives of Beverly Hills, fans watched Rinna take the helm once more as she confronted Denise Richards about her hypocritical ways. Richards was still upset about their dinner where their children overheard the conversation about threesomes. Most of the women were nervous about approaching Richards, but left it to Rinna, who felt it her duty to ask how Richards will explain his sex scene in Wild things his three daughters. Richards answered frankly saying that his daughters will never see him. The women were shocked at the answer, as most teens today know how to use the Internet. Erika Jayne said: if you are asking about a trio, you know what it is or have already participated in one.

Rinna took the conversation further, asking Richards why she felt her daughters would not see the 1990s movie, saying that her own two daughters had found her sex book and read it. Rinna lightened the mood by saying that if they were going to learn how to give a blowjob, she would rather they learn it from her book than from the global network, and that they go into detail on how to properly please a man.

Most of the women at the table agreed with Rinna as they felt that Richards was not communicating. Richards wanted the conversation to be crushed and lied saying that his daughters were affected, but the cameras caught the conversation where he showed his daughter Sammie saying it was not a big deal. Bravo viewers were grateful for Rinna and her open demeanor as she called Richards but did not cause a massive fight.

The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST in Bravo.

