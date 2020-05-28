RHOC's Meghan King Edmonds in new relationship amid messy divorce

The Real Housewives of Orange County Meghan King Edmonds is in a new relationship after her messy divorce from Jim Edmonds. The blonde was excited to announce that she was back in the dating game.

At first, Meghan was a difficult character to like when she appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County but soon it made its way among the good thanks from the fans. The housewife joined in the tenth season, which was in 2015, and rubbed Shannon Beador the wrong way. Her first season was tough, but she survived and became a little calmer. She married her ex-husband in 2014 and the couple share 3 children together. The two divorced in October 2019 due to allegations that Jim had cheated on the babysitter. Since their separation, the two have been unable to agree on anything. Between the cheating rumors, the abuse allegations, and the custody battle, the divorce has been complicated, to say the least.

Meghan's situation is starting to look a little brighter thanks to the introduction of her new children's toy, Christian Schauf. The couple made it official through the housewives' Instagram account. The mother of three children announced that she was extremely happy and anxious to move on to the next chapter in her life. The sweet selfie shows the couple matching red squares and joked that if the news was on People Magazine So it must be true, check out the adorable photo below:

The duo have reportedly been dating since March. Her new man, Schauf, is a co-founder and CEO of an emergency survival kit company called Uncharted Supply. The relationship is still relatively new, according to the 35-year-old man, but everything is going well since the two had instant chemistry. According to Meghan, Schauf is based in Utah, but she travels to Los Angeles as often as possible. When she is in the city of Angles, she stays with Meghan and her three children. The former housewife is currently in Los Angeles, while her son Hart receives speech therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy to help him with his brain injury and diagnosis of cerebral palsy.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Meghan flew to Utah to spend time with her boyfriend. She documented the trip on her social media. The couple enjoyed the outdoors with a walk and spent some time baking together. Jim is also back in the saddle when he started dating real estate agent Kortnie O’Connor in January. The Real Housewives of Orange County Fans hope this relationship works for Meghan, at least better than the last.

