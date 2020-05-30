RHOC's Meghan King vies with Prenup from Jim Edmonds, separated husband

Royal Orange County HousewivesMeghan King has decided to dispute her husband Jim Edmonds' prenup. The news of a continuing battle is not a surprise to the public. The two have been unable to successfully communicate since they separated.

Fans will remember that Meghan was a difficult character to like when she first appeared in The Real Housewives of Orange County but soon it made its way among the good thanks from the fans. She married her ex-husband in 2014 and the couple share three children together. The two divorced in October 2019 due to allegations that Jim had cheated on the babysitter. Since their separation, the two have been unable to agree on anything. Between the cheating rumors, the abuse allegations, and the custody battle, the divorce has been complicated, to say the least.

Now it seems that King Edmonds is once again at odds with her ex-husband as they both do their best to finalize their complicated divorce. A source close to King Edmonds spoke to People and warned that the mother of three is contesting her prenuptial agreement. While Jim argues that the document is iron. The famous representative of the ball player told the magazine that the prenuptial agreement is valid. Jim's team fully expects the agreement to be honored. The representative even revealed that King Edmonds and his team of attorneys reviewed the paperwork a few weeks ago and agreed.

Fans will recall that the former reality star had urged her then-husband to write a prenuptial agreement. She was tired of Jim's family thinking he was only out for his money. It was also confirmed that Jim is voluntarily paying his ex-wife more than three times as the court requires for child support. King Edmonds also currently lives in a St. Louis home that the athlete pays for. She is also paying half the rent at her beach house in Los Angeles, where her son receives occupational therapy for a brain injury.

As the war continues, both King Edmonds and Edmonds have found new partners with whom to spend time. The real housewife revealed via Instagram last week that she was dating Christian Schauf, who lives in Utah. While Edmonds is currently in a relationship with Kortnie O’Connor. Fans will find her household name as she was the person the couple had admitted to having a threesome with. For now, the divorce is stagnant until the two can reach an agreement with the spousal payment.

Source: people

