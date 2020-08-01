Rhode Island issued tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse

The printing error was the result of a technical failure in the Tax Division's automated refund check printing system, according to Jade Borgeson, chief of staff for the state Department of Revenue.

Mickey and Walt's invalid signature lines were accidentally obtained from the Tax Division's test print files, Borgeson said. The names of state treasurer Seth Magaziner and state controller Peter Keenan should have been on the checks.

The checks were mailed to taxpayers on Monday and were related to various business taxes, including sales taxes, corporate credit refunds, and tax. Most of them were corporate tax refunds, Borgeson said.

Checks have been voided and cannot be deposited. Corrected checks will be reissued to affected taxpayers within one week.