Rhode Island May Change Its Name Over the Connotations of Slavery

What's in a name? For the state of Rhode Island, years of acrimony over an official designation with connotations of slavery.

But change is brewing in the union's smallest state, as Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order Monday that takes the "first steps" to change the state's full name: "The state of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. "

The "plantations" side has come under increased scrutiny following widespread protests after the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor murders.

The order, Executive Order 20-48, will change the name to only "Rhode Island" in official communications from the Governor's office, including future executive orders, appointments and fixed letterheads. It also calls on all state executive agencies to remove "plantations" from their websites.

The order does not change the state's official name permanently, which will require voters to amend the Rhode Island Constitution, the order says.

The state Legislature has indicated it will move forward with the referendum after the Rhode Island Senate passed a measure last week calling for a state vote on the name change.

The bill was introduced by Rhode Island's only black senator, Harold Metts.

"Whatever the meaning of the term 'plantations' in the context of Rhode Island history, it has a horrible connotation when considering the tragic and racist history of our nation," Metts said in a statement to the Providence Journal.

Previous attempts to rename the state have failed after the problem was put on the ballot. In 2010, nearly 78 percent of voters opposed a constitutional amendment to remove "Providence Plantations" from the state's name.

The recent push for a name change may have started when an online petition began circulating after Floyd's death.

"Some Rhode Islanders take pride in living in the 'smallest state with the longest name.' But the story of how we got this name is often forgotten," the petition says. It currently has almost 7,500 signatures.