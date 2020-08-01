Rhode Island residents get signed checks & # 39; Walt Disney & # 39; and & # 39; Mickey Mouse & # 39;

The Rhode Island Tax Division became a literal Mickey Mouse outfit this week when 176 refund checks were accidentally mailed with the cartoon character's "signature."

The checks, mailed Monday, were signed "Mickey Mouse" where the name of Treasurer General Seth Magaziner belonged, and "Walt Disney" at the location reserved for state controller Peter Keenan, according to multiple reports.

"Proof signatures" were mistakenly printed on checks due to a "technical error" in the state's automated rebate check printing system, said Jade Borgeson, chief of staff for the Department of Revenue.

"As a result of a technical error in the Tax Division's automated refund check printing system, approximately 176 checks with invalid signature lines were printed and mailed to taxpayers on Monday 7/27/2020," he said. Borgeson.

"Invalid signature lines were incorrectly obtained from the Division's test print files."

Misprinted signatures appeared on corporate tax refunds, sales tax refunds, and tax credit refunds. The State also said that the checks have been voided; Corrected checks will be issued within a week, authorities said.