Rhode Island's formal name is "the state of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations". There is a movement now to change that

The state's official name is "the state of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations," and the "Providence Plantations" portion has come under scrutiny following protests following the death of George Floyd.

Raimondo signed Executive Order 20-48, which addresses slavery ties and puts the issue as a referendum on the ballot in November.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island will stop using the state's full name in executive orders and on official state websites and official government documents.

Telephone and email requests to the Governor's office for comment were not immediately answered.