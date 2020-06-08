RI officials apologize to black firefighter who says he was profiled

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- Officials apologized to a black Rhode Island firefighter who says he was racially described by a pair of police officers and approached him with guns drawn while sitting in a car outside his own fire station.

In an emotional interview with WPRI-TV, Terrell Paci said he was on call, in uniform and chatting on Wednesday night with a friend who was leaving food when unidentified officers approached, demanding to know if he was armed.

"I was dressed in full uniform and I had my radio in my hand," Paci, 23, said in the interview, which aired Friday night from a protest rally in Providence that drew more than 10,000 people.

"I thought, 'I'm a firefighter, I'm a PFD, I'm one of you, don't shoot,' and they were still approaching the vehicle with their weapons drawn," Paci said, holding back tears.

Paci said one of the officers searched his friend's car before leaving. Hours later, he said, a Providence police sergeant visited the fire station and apologized after seeing camera footage of the body.

Mayor Jorge Elorza called Paci's account "deeply disturbing" and said the city has launched an investigation. The exchange happened after 9 p.m. curfew that had been enacted after violent confrontations between police and vandals that attacked a downtown mall two nights earlier.

"No one should have to experience something like this and we apologize on behalf of our city for the trauma it has caused," the Democratic mayor said in a statement. "We support firefighter Paci and thank him for his unwavering dedication to a city that he protects every day through his service."

Police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague said the department will investigate and that the video of the exchange will not be released until the investigation is complete.

In a statement released Saturday night, the Providence chapter of the Fraternal Police Order insisted that the incident did not involve racial profiling and defended the officers involved. He said police were searching for two suspects holding an individual at gunpoint and knife, and the car in which Paci and his friend were sitting matched the description of the vehicle in which the suspects fled.

Derek Silva, president of the Providence Firefighters Union, said on Twitter that "this situation makes it clear that even in uniform, a young black man is not immune to the impact of systemic and institutional racism."

"While we value our working relationship with the Providence police and know that there are many officers working to change the police culture, this incident shows that there is more work to be done," Silva tweeted.

“All it takes for evil to succeed is for good people to do nothing. And we can't do anything, "Paci told WPRI.