Rich American households have carbon footprints 25% higher than low-income residences, study says

"This is like a story of two cities in the form of carbon," said Benjamin Goldstein, a postdoctoral researcher at the Erb Institute at the University of Michigan and co-author of the study. "Revenues and greenhouse gases increase together."

Although American homes are becoming more energy efficient, they still account for approximately 20% of all heat-trapping gas emissions in the United States. According to the researchers, the combined carbon footprint of all American households is approximately equal to that of the entire country of Brazil.

The study used data from 93 million households in the contiguous United States to determine the main drivers of household emissions.

The researchers found that, in general, homes in states with milder climates use less energy than comparable homes in colder climates.

According to 2015 energy data, the states with the highest energy consumption were Maine, Vermont and Wisconsin, while the states that used the least energy that year were Florida, Arizona and California.

These findings show that wealth is only part of the equation, says Jonathan Foley, CEO of Project Drawdown, an environmental nonprofit focused on climate solutions.

Larger houses, because they require more heating, cooling, and lights, produce a larger carbon footprint. But the study also shows that in cold-weather states, homes produce high emissions because they require more energy to heat.

"Part of this is wealth and consumption," said Foley. "So there are a lot of things that are beyond our personal control, like politics, infrastructure, and the weather. Are you going to tell people in Minnesota not to heat their homes?"

The researchers also focused on Boston and Los Angeles due to their divergent climates and contrasting housing stock to examine how carbon footprints can vary in large urban areas. Boston is cold most of the year and has many old houses, while Los Angeles is warm and much of its home was built after 1950.

In both cities, the study found that income is positively correlated with emissions per capita. Wealthy neighborhoods produce higher emissions, and most low-emission neighborhoods were below the poverty level. Suburbs often have higher greenhouse gas emissions than cities in the interior of the US, according to a 2013 University of California, Berkeley study.

Vincent Reina, an assistant professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Pennsylvania, agrees that wealthier residents own large houses that require more energy, but says that low-income residents also produce significant emissions because they They often cannot afford to make their homes energy efficient.

"For higher-income people, it's a function of choice," Reina said. "For low-income people, it's a function of limitations."

The study authors say that improving home energy efficiency is a great opportunity for homeowners, and especially the wealthy, to reduce their energy consumption.

Updating windows to improve insulation, switching to green heat pumps instead of air conditioners or ovens, and installing solar energy systems are just a few of the main ways homeowners can reduce their carbon footprints and energy bills.

The researchers also say that improving home energy efficiency, decarbonizing the electricity grid and reducing fuel consumption is key to achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, which requires emissions to drop 80% from 2005 levels to the year 2050.

"The emitters most likely to be in the best financial position to reduce those emissions," Goldstein said. "But we also need all hands on deck to deal with this problem, so we must address low-income households."

The study authors say the government, using carbon taxes, could finance upgrades to homes in low-income neighborhoods, which would cut energy bills for residents and cut emissions.

The study recommends that new homes be smaller and equipped with energy-efficient heating and cooling systems. The researchers also say the United States would have a better chance of meeting the goals of the Paris climate agreement if neighborhoods were divided into denser areas.

"The technologies are there," said Goldstein. "Getting to Paris (objectives of the Climate Agreement) does not depend on a miraculous technological solution. Technologies exist today, it is about bringing them (to people)."