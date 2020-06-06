Richard Carranza's deputy makes false claims on Georgia job offer

Chancellor Richard Carranza's second-in-command is poised to land a top job in Georgia after claiming false accomplishments in New York, critics say.

Cheryl Watson-Harris, Carranza's first vice chancellor, was named a finalist to become superintendent of the 99,000 students in DeKalb County schools, which includes the Atlanta suburbs.

Watson Harris recently boasted of his cover letter in his recent application to Sarasota, Florida:

"Under the leadership of my team, the city has seen record gains in proficiency rates in both ELA and math."

Fred Smith, a former DOE test analyst, said the gains were neither record nor impressive.

"It is an exaggeration," Smith told the Post. "For her not knowing that this is a spurious achievement on her part, to claim credit for it, it's ridiculous."

Carranza, who wrote a letter of recommendation for Watson-Harris, named her number 2 in July 2018. The only state tests of mathematics and English for grades 3-8 administered during Watson-Harris' tenure as first vice chancellor in the spring 2019.

The data showed that only 47.4 percent of the students scored at proficient levels in English and 45.6 percent in mathematics. Those scores increased 0.7% in English and 2.9% in math.

They were not "record profits". In 2018, citywide scores increased 4.9 percent in math and 6.1 percent in English. These gains occurred after the state cut testing from three days to two.

In 2016, average scores increased 1.2 percent in math and 7.6 percent in ELA after the state gave students unlimited time to complete exams.

State officials have repeatedly warned that comparisons over time are unreliable due to multiple changes.

But the DOE announced its progress.

"This administration has invested in leaders and policies that deliver results: Our ELA and math scores have increased steadily year after year, even under the leadership of Cheryl," said spokeswoman Miranda Barbot.

On his resume, Watson-Harris also claims credit for numerous DOE initiatives and accomplishments, including a "Turn Around Program Review," a reference to Mayor Bill de Blasio's renovation program for struggling schools.

De Blasio ended the program in February 2019. After four years and nearly $ 800 million in additional costs, the results were disappointing, he admitted.

Watson-Harris oversaw a new, less defined strategy of "putting in place the right investments to quickly identify and respond to the needs of students and schools, with a focus on equity," said Barbot.

More than 140 elementary and secondary schools had at least one grade in which more than 90 percent of children failed their state tests in 2019, The Post found.

City scores on the most reliable National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP – given to a sample of 4th and 8th graders every two years in math and English – they have held steady and even dropped in 4th grade math.

The annual salary for Watson-Harris in New York City is $ 242,102. The current DeKalb County Superintendent was promoted in April and received a $ 350,000 salary increase, but plans to retire in late June.