Richard Fowler: After George Floyd's Death, Trump Divides Americans Instead of Uniting Against Racism

The horrific May 25 murder by a white police officer of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a handcuffed black man who did not resist arrest, shocked the world and left the United States at a crossroads.

As a nation will we finally do the work necessary to achieve true and lasting racial equality? Or will we choose the status quo and not make the necessary changes to eliminate the cancer of racism that has plagued the United States since Africans were first brought to the colonies 400 years ago?

While slavery has long since disappeared, a double racial standard continues to plague our police departments, public schools, courtrooms, and boardrooms. And black Americans continue to suffer disproportionately from poverty, poor health, low educational attainment, worse housing, and in other ways.

Truth be told, abandoning our nation's long and immoral history of racism should be an easy option. But in reality, making the move to become an anti-racist nation will require some real changes in soul searching and policy.

On Friday in Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed a street leading to the White House "Black Matter Plaza." This move by the black mayor of the nation's capital, while unprecedented, was absolutely correct.

What Mayor Bowser has done with her action is send a clear message to President Trump, a man born in wealth and white privilege who has no idea of ​​the discrimination and indignities that African Americans still suffer today.

The United States needs a president who understands that Black Lives Matter is something our nation needs to adopt in federal words, actions, and policies. You don't have to be black to know that racism is an evil that should have been removed from the American soul long ago, but President Trump is clearly oblivious to this indisputable fact.

Sadly, Trump has been pretty quiet when it comes to talking about the pain, outrage, and anger of protesters of all colors around the world outraged at the death of George Floyd. The president is clearly much more interested in tweeting insults and attacks on anyone who says something he perceives as negative about him. He is much more eager to demonstrate that he is a tough "law and order" leader.

Trump made the deliberate decision to be the "divisor-in-chief" and created an "us against them" mentality that is tearing our nation apart.

In times of national crisis, the American people have come to expect our President to assume the role of "comforter-in-chief." Instead, Trump made the deliberate decision to be the "divisor-in-chief" and created an "us against them" mentality that is tearing our nation apart.

For the United States to be a great and moral nation, it must care about all of its citizens, regardless of race, color, creed, or citizenship status. And that is exactly what is missing right now.

Blacks in America do not seek an instant magic fix for our pain, anger and anguish as a result of systemic racism. We are seeking meaningful dialogue on how American racism can lash out at our necks.

The murder of George Floyd and the images of a white police officer shoving his knee against Floyd's carotid artery for nearly nine excruciating minutes represents a long-standing symbol of racism and how Black America interprets the impact of racism on our everyday lives. .

From how our public schools are funded to how neighborhoods are monitored, black Americans feel the systemic weight of racism in every chapter of our lives.

We feel it when we are in the hospital and our physical pain is ignored. We feel it in our schools, where we see black educators being expelled from classrooms that already have few resources.

We feel it in the bank when creditworthy entrepreneurs are denied capital to start their new businesses. And we feel that black parents are forced to have "the conversation" with their children about how to interact with law enforcement.

Blacks are not stupid. We know what works and what doesn't, so we understand those who give us empty phrases or buzzwords like "criminal justice reform" and "school choice," or suggest that another "task force" be formed. "or" task force ", they really won improve our lives.

If America's elected leaders are truly committed to anti-racism work, they must begin by recognizing that white privilege has always existed in our society and continues to exist.

Yes, we know that black lives have improved from the terrible days of slavery, to the Jim Crow laws, to open and legally sanctioned discrimination. But we also know that the claims that racism and inequality have disappeared are blatantly false, and we want our nation's leaders to acknowledge this.

This recognition of reality must be quickly followed up with collaborative solutions that incorporate the voices of the people most affected by the privilege: black people.

For too long, we have seen misguided legislators pass policies and push half-way solutions for black America, many of which result in more harm than good. And to be honest, we are tired.

If you don't believe it, take a look at what happened this week in Minneapolis. After weeks of sustained peaceful protests and a George Floyd memorial, the city has announced its plan to end the use of a highly frowned-on, life-threatening chokehold. OK, that's a good step, but after weeks of protests much more is needed.

To be honest, both sides have blind spots when it comes to fighting racism. But Trump seems more oblivious to this problem than previous presidents in recent decades.

Just take a look at Trump on Friday. Announcing the improvement in the number of jobs as more companies open after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the president said "hopefully George [Floyd] is looking down and says this is a great thing he's happening in our country. "

Mr. President, George Floyd is dead! It should be alive with us on this Earth today. You are not going to get a job or get anything out of our improving economy. You have no right to hijack his memory and try to paint it in some way by cheering on your self-proclaimed achievements in office. Let him rest and rest and don't try to turn him into political support to push his reelection campaign forward.

Trump's comments come immediately after federal law enforcement officers cleared peaceful protesters near the White House earlier this week so the president could arrange a photo shoot at a nearby church. The comments come when the President is reluctant to recognize the power of his words and is unwilling to answer the fundamental question raised by peaceful protesters: "Do black lives matter, and if so, what would they do to protect them? ? "

In the fifth stanza of "Raise Every Voice and Sing," often referred to as "The Black National Anthem," composer James Weldon Johnson claims, "God of our weary years, God of our silent tears." And these words speak to the pain, anger, and sense of abandonment that African Americans have been feeling.

We want answers We want change. And most importantly, we want honesty about America's past and current sins. We are tired of seeing our black mothers cry in silence. We are tired of seeing our parents being burdened by society.

Now is the time for our tears to end, and for society to create a renewed contract with all its citizens, regardless of the color of their skin. This must be a renewed contract that focuses on listening to, healing, and ending the policies, practices, and actions caused by racism in the United States.

