Richard Fowler: Brooks and Floyd Murder Charges Are Warning To Bad Cops: Stop Using Excessive Force

For much of American history, the lives of blacks did not matter. Enslaved Africans were brought to the British colonies and later to the United States newly formed into chains and bought and sold as farm animals. And long after emancipation, racism was codified into discriminatory laws that mocked the Declaration of Independence claim that "all men are created equal."

The idea of ​​a white police officer going to prison for killing a black person was absurd in those old days. Fortunately, while the promise of the Declaration of Independence remains sadly unfulfilled, much progress has been made and another important step was taken on Wednesday. Two white Atlanta police officers were charged in the clearly unjustified shooting death of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said he filed 11 charges against the fired officer Garrett Rolfe, including a felony, which carries a maximum penalty of the death penalty. The video showed Rolfe shooting Brooks in the back when Brooks ran away, not wanting to be handcuffed when Rolfe tried to arrest him for the misdemeanor of being intoxicated while sleeping in his car at a restaurant in the driving lane.

Howard also said he filed three minor charges against Officer Devin Brosnan, who was at the scene of the shooting.

The Atlanta charges come after four police officers in Minneapolis were charged with second-degree murder or aiding and abetting second-degree murder after now-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck. , a black man handcuffed to the ground, for almost nine minutes, killing Floyd.

Brooks and Floyd should be alive today. Both were unarmed and did nothing to threaten the police. Unfortunately, they were victims of excessively jealous law enforcement.

Fortunately, the charges brought against the officers who killed the two black men and the officers who stood by when they were killed will send a loud and clear message to police officers across the country: You will be responsible for your actions. Use the least necessary force and do not use deadly force unless your life or the life of another person is threatened.

Because the Floyd and Brooks murders were captured on video, the officers involved were unable to escape the killings by claiming that their black victims posed a serious threat to their lives. Before cell phones and security cameras were common, officers who killed people could sometimes literally escape the murder by falsely claiming that they had been attacked.

To anyone watching the videos, it is crystal clear that in both cases officers could have employed de-escalation techniques and easily prevented their encounters with Brooks and Floyd from ending fatally.

However, here we are again debating the unwarranted use of lethal force by law enforcement officers.

The swift decision to indict officers in the Brooks case is a positive step, as peaceful protesters continue to demand justice for both Brooks and Floyd, along with significant reforms to the U.S. law enforcement system.

We should all expect that the charges against the officers in the two murders, along with the proposed police reforms at the state, local and federal levels, will be the necessary deterrent to prevent police officers from acting as criminals in their use of force, especially deadly force.

Here's the truth: We need law enforcement to protect and serve all of us and maintain public safety. There are many excellent men and women who work as police officers. But for law enforcement officers to do their jobs effectively, they need the trust, support, and respect of all segments of our society. Sadly, this social contract is broken, and we as a nation have been forced to deal with rape.

Police officers must be held accountable for their actions, like everyone else. Obviously, most officers do the best job they can and never kill anyone throughout their careers. And sometimes, like when a school shooter opens fire on students or a terrorist launches an attack, the police have no choice but to use deadly force.

But thanks to the charges in the tragic killings of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, the minority of officers who are too quick to use force will now have to think twice before acting, particularly before shooting a weapon or taking other lethal action. That is a good step and indicates progress for everyone, not just for black Americans.

For too long in the United States, law enforcement officers have been allowed to resort to unnecessary violence with impunity. They have managed to live in a world where they can participate in harmful acts, disrupt prosperous communities, and operate with prejudice without worrying about the consequences. Unfortunately, we people have had to take responsibility.

For decades, the United States, and disproportionately, the black United States, has had to bear the burden of poor surveillance. And officers involved in misconduct have been allowed to keep their pensions, live freely with their families, and continue to work at their jobs or at a neighboring police department.

Just take the case of Eric Garner, a black man drowned by a New York City police officer for allegedly selling loose cigarettes. For almost five years after Garner's death, Officer Daniel Pantaleo was allowed to work, play, and live in the community without responsibility.

During that same period, community members of all races were forced to deal with the consequences. It was the community that cried with the family. It was the community that protested and fought for justice. And it was the community that was forced to deal with the pain and collect the pieces left behind by Pantaleo's actions.

And the Eric Garner case is not alone. In each of the shootings of unarmed black people by the police, the community faces the consequences of a misguided, mismanaged and over-militarized police force.

We, the community, are tired of being saddled with the burden of poor surveillance. The multi-ethnic coalition of people marching peacefully in cities across the United States is weary of seeing incompetent police officers cause pain and suffering to our neighbors, friends, classmates, and community members.

We want justice with longevity. We want to end racial hatred that would cause a police officer to draw his gun and shoot an unarmed black man or woman.

The charges against the police officers for the Brooks and Floyd murders are an important first step. But justice will not be served until the officers who killed these two black men, and the officers on the scene who did not intervene, are convicted of their crimes.

Locking up bad police will not only help the communities they serve, but will also benefit good police who have been criticized for the actions of others. And convictions will make clear that after hundreds of years of being debased, devalued, and treated as less than full citizens, African-Americans will be one step closer to full equality, and all Americans will finally recognize that black lives are important.

