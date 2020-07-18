Richard Fowler: Representative John Lewis heroically fought racism and switched to the United States; his death is a loss for all of us

The United States lost a courageous pioneer of the civil rights movement who repeatedly risked his life to fight racism and for justice and equality with the death of Representative John Lewis on Friday. Lewis was also a master legislator in Congress and a visionary who changed the course of history for the better, and a man I was fortunate to meet many times.

Lewis was brutally beaten, unjustly jailed, and nearly killed in the fight to end segregation in the Jim Crow South and win the right to vote for African Americans. He literally shed his blood to give African Americans in my generation opportunities they have never had before. We all owe him a personal debt of gratitude that we can never pay.

It was an honor to have met John Lewis. On the many occasions that I met him, and I always shook hands with him or hugged him, I felt humiliated by his sacrifice and the continuous fight he fought for a more perfect union. He greeted everyone in the halls of Congress and at civic events with a smile. He was never too busy to take a photo. And she always had time to hug you.

From his humble beginnings in Troy, Miss., On a farm without electricity or indoor plumbing, Lewis has paved the way for all fighters to follow human rights and for all Americans to strive. He was a role model not only for African Americans, but also for the good people around the world who reject hate and bigotry, and who believe that we are, in fact, all equal.

Lovingly known as "the conscience of Congress," Lewis always believed that America's best days were ahead and not in the past. That is why he put his body in the line of civil rights and the right to vote. He remained non-violent, despite being beaten more than 40 times and arrested 24 times in the fight for equal justice.

Lewis was powerful in his convictions. Deep in his heart, he believed that every American should have the right to vote, understanding that this was the only way to get politicians to support the just and noble cause of equality.

Lewis knew that the right to vote was the backbone of our democracy, and should not be hampered by long queues, electoral taxes, or any other obstacle. This belief was a touchstone of Lewis's life.

And this belief kept him fighting with every ounce of his strength until his last day, when pancreatic cancer took his life at age 80. He understood that despite the tremendous progress that African Americans have made, the truth is that too many Americans still experience the vote. repression in his quest to cast his vote and record his voice in this democracy.

Lewis nearly lost his life in the fight for voting rights in March 1965. As the leader of the Nonviolent Coordination Committee for Students (SNCC), he was part of a multi-year campaign to deliver the right to vote to African Americans in Alabama and throughout the United States. state

When Lewis and a group of committed, unarmed, and nonviolent civil rights activists began their first march from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama, they met them at the Edmund Pettus Bridge by a wall of Alabama state soldiers. Seconds later, soldiers began shoving Lewis and other protesters, knocking many to the ground, brutally beating them with maces wrapped in barbed wire.

Lewis suffered a skull fracture in the unprovoked police attack. Knocked to the ground, Lewis tried to get up, only to have the soldier hit him again.

John Lewis stands out in American history as a leader and role model for all of us to emulate.

Police also fired tear gas at peaceful protesters, and some officers even charged the crowd on horseback. This horrible event became known as Bloody Sunday and shocked the nation's conscience when television news broadcasts the racist attack. Just eight days later, President Lyndon Johnson introduced the Voting Rights Act to Congress and enacted it in August after both houses passed it.

Lewis spent a good part of his professional life protecting the Voting Rights Act while serving in the House, representing Georgia since his first election as a Democrat in 1986.

He was known for his burning floor speeches and brilliant legislative tactics to protect the right to vote on Capitol Hill.

Unfortunately, in 2013, a Supreme Court ruling destroyed two critical provisions in the Voting Rights Act. That prompted Lewis to launch a new campaign to protect voting rights, inspiring a new generation of civil rights activists.

Whether because of the heinous voter crackdown that took place in Georgia's 2018 governor's race, or because of continued attempts by Republicans to close polling stations in predominantly black communities, John Lewis was in the fray. You can always count on him to defend the marginalized, the victims of discrimination and those who are left behind. He was always ready to create what he called "good trouble".

In an opinion piece written after that Supreme Court ruling that weakened the Voting Rights Act, Lewis said, "The right to vote is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy. I risked my life defending that right. Some died in the fight. If we ever want to update the true meaning of equality, effective measures like the Voting Rights Act remain a necessary requirement of democracy. "

Lewis loved America so much that he risked his life to make it a better place. And as you move toward heaven, you do so when your beloved democracy is in chaos.

COVID-19 not only exposed many of the inequities in healthcare that Lewis fought to change. The death of so many unarmed blacks at the hands of the police and the resurgence of total suppression of voters against black communities shows that the evil of racism has not been eradicated.

After watching the brutal murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, Lewis told "CBS Morning News": "It was so painful it made me cry." He added: "People now understand what the fight was about."

Lewis sincerely believed that Black Lives Matter and his entire life were steeped in that truth. At just 23, he was the youngest speaker at the 1963 March for Jobs and Freedom in Washington and spent every day working to realize the ideals of that march.

If it weren't for John Lewis's activism, I doubt my own Jamaican family has reached the shores of the United States. If it wasn't for Lewis's quiet bravery, I probably wouldn't be a Fox News commentator and I wouldn't even be allowed to vote. He changed the United States for the better in more ways than we can count.

John Lewis stands out in American history as a leader and role model for all of us to emulate. He was a true believer in the "freedom and justice for all" that we say we believe in when we recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

And while Lewis is sadly no longer with us, we must embody his legacy and use it as a tool to make America a better, stronger, and more equitable society.

We must begin to see the legacy of John Lewis in Black Lives Matter's nonviolent protesters, putting their bodies on the line to affirm the value of black lives in the face of an unbalanced and out of control criminal justice system.

We must see the legacy of John Lewis in the halls of Congress and fight to pass the new version of the Voting Rights Act so that no American has to wait in a long line or be subjected to voter suppression tactics similar to those of Jim Crow.

And most importantly, we must see the legacy of John Lewis in neighbors and community members and understand that we all deserve equality, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, regardless of our creed, color, or citizenship status.

Lewis was a true believer in the power of love. Now rest with angels, where there is no more pain or suffering. My prayer is that we, as a nation, will meet the high expectations set for the life, work, and heritage of John Lewis. We were all blessed to have had him on this Earth for 80 years, and now we are poorer with him, we can no longer fight the just fight to make America a more just nation.

