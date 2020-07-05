Richard Manning: ex G.W. Bush nominees who support Biden have adopted socialist policies, why?

Several hundred of the thousands of political appointments who worked for President George W. Bush have endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president. They have done so despite Democrat Biden pledging to undo President Trump's hugely beneficial tax cuts, empower the administrative state, and adopt damaging socialist policies on health care, the green New Deal and other areas.

Biden's policies, heavily influenced by radicals like Socialist Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez of New York and Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, would be an absolute disaster for our country.

As a former political designate of President George W. Bush, who has proudly served as chief of staff in the Department of Labor's Public Affairs Office for more than two years, I am also a proud advocate of President Trump. In many ways, he has advanced conservative principles more than any other president in my life.

FORMER GEORGE W. BUSH OFFICERS FORM NEW SUPPORT GROUP

However, Biden would undo each of President Trump's most important achievements. In fact, Biden is embracing radical policies far to the left of any previous Democratic president in United States history.

There are three possible reasons to explain why the disgruntled dissidents who were part of the George W. Bush administration have lent their support to Biden this year.

First, they could have been lying for all these years when they claimed they actually supported the lower tax and less regulation mantra that has been at the core of the Republican Party's economic principles and embraced by the George W. Bush administration.

Second, they could have become entangled in both the DC swamp, as corporate advocates and others with a vested interest in using government regulations to drown smaller competitors, who would have lost their former limited government moorings. It is obvious that President Ronald Reagan himself would be cheering President Trump's successes in undoing the almighty administrative state, even with the danger of offending those who have enriched themselves with it.

Third, Trump's anti-Bush appointees may want to go back to work in the government and think that a Biden administration would give them the chance, in an effort to claim he was embracing bipartisanship and restraint. They may have concluded that socialism is the wave of the future and that they must embrace it to return to government.

President Trump's accomplishments are too numerous to list here in full, but to highlight just a few:

Trump has cut taxes for 83 percent of Americans in ways that encouraged investment in the United States and job growth. What do you dislike about that?

The President has been untying the regulatory knot that was strangling our country's economic growth and job opportunities at a rate that any former Republican President would envy.

And Trump has established Opportunity Zones that have helped businesses thrive in African-American communities, making the dream of the late Jack Kemp a reality, who served as a Republican member of the New York House of Representatives and as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. .

Trump pulled us out of the disastrous Paris Climate Agreement and removed unnecessary and damaging regulations to boost American energy production, achieving the dream of 50 years of energy independence for our country.

Who in their right mind could complain that in the eight months prior to the arrival of the Chinese-originated coronavirus, fewer people were unemployed than at any other time since 2001? And in the past two months, about 8 million people have returned to work as the economy recovers.

Hope and opportunity are campaign slogans for politicians from all political parties. President Trump's policies have made these slogans a reality as the unemployment rate for blacks, Hispanics, Asian Americans, and whites hit record lows before the coronavirus hit the world. At the same time, Trump's policies achieved the highest wage gains for workers with lower wages.

In addition to this, Trump has replaced the failed North American Free Trade Agreement with the much-improved United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, confronted China's unfair trade practices, placed 200 conservative judges on the federal bench, and took measures to protect religious freedom against the left-wing mafia, to name just a few of its other achievements.

Trump is often rude rather than scholarly, but the world is a rude place. China, Iran, and others dedicated to destroying our nation must be met harshly, not with polite assemblies over tea with nods.

And Trump is right that those who would harm our nation nationally through violence and attacks on our law enforcement officers must be harshly treated through our legal system.

I am proud to be both a former George W. Bush political appointee and a staunch supporter of President Trump's reelection.

This year's presidential election is a battle for the soul of the United States. Anyone who seriously believes in republican government principles and wants to see the rise of our economy again should not favor handing over the reins of power to a barely functional and easily manipulated Joe Biden and the radical mob that would bring him into power.

