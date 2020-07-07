Richard Quest: I have had Covid-19 two months ago. I am still discovering new areas of damage.

The virus is like a tornado. When it lands, it swirls through the body, causing mayhem, confusion, cough, and damage to every organ it touches. Some will not survive your visit. For those who do, when one is gone, one examines the damage to the human landscape and realizes that it is much greater than previously thought. My symptoms were on the milder side: I never had difficulty breathing, or loss of sense or smell. I was completely tired and always had a "cough", which has now returned.
Covid's cough is not like the usual deep cough cough (what doctors politely call "productive cough"). It is very distinctive. It is a dry, raspy, wheezing cough. In my case, a bunch of short gasps and expelling air, followed by a long, deep, heartbreaking exhalation cough, which is hesitant to ask if I'm going to pass out.
I've tested negative for the virus and positive for the antibodies, and my doctor says he won't come back. But there are days when I feel yes.
I am also discovering new areas of damage: I have now become incredibly clumsy. I was never the kindest person, no one called me graceful, but my clumsiness is off the charts. If I reach for a glass, or take something out of a closet, I will either hit it or drop it on the floor. I tripped on the sidewalk and flew off. I fall on the furniture. It is as if that part of my brain, which unconsciously adjusts the hand and movement to the obstacles it sees, does not work.
Sometimes there is a feeling of slight confusion. The micro delay in a thought, the hesitation with a word. No one would notice except me.
My digestive system is peculiar, to say the least.
It doesn't matter if I call them symptoms, traits, or remnants; my body doesn't feel quite right.
The doctors try to reassure me, saying that this will go away, but they cannot tell me when. Last week was bad. The cough has been with me for days, I have been tired and needed to take naps. I tripped over the camera tripod and then fell onto a chair. I am worried but not panicked, yet. This week already feels much better.
For those who have not had Covid, or have witnessed the disaster it leaves behind, again, I urge you, do what you can to avoid this tornado.
It will roar through the body, kill some on the way, injure everyone on its way, and then when you think "well, thank goodness it's gone," look around you, the damage is scattered everywhere and it will be with you for a long time. after the crisis has passed.
Covid is a tornado with a very long tail.