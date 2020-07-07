Richard Quest: I have had Covid-19 two months ago. I am still discovering new areas of damage.







Like many others, I am now realizing that I am living and suffering from the long tail of Covid-19.

I got infected in mid-April. The onset of symptoms came quickly. Suddenly I noticed that I was feeling very tired and had a new cough. I had the test done and the morning after receiving a phone call from the medical center, I had a positive coronavirus result.

The virus is like a tornado. When it lands, it swirls through the body, causing mayhem, confusion, cough, and damage to every organ it touches. Some will not survive your visit. For those who do, when one is gone, one examines the damage to the human landscape and realizes that it is much greater than previously thought. My symptoms were on the milder side: I never had difficulty breathing, or loss of sense or smell. I was completely tired and always had a "cough", which has now returned.