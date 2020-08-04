Richie Rich launches the site of & # 39; virtual beauty & # 39 ;, BeautyKween

Former Club Kid and Heatherette designer Richie Rich has launched a different type of club.

Rich is getting into the "virtual beauty" business with a site called BeautyKween.com, where celebrities and influencers will share beauty secrets and act.

He says he wants to invite his many famous friends as guests to the digital club, and "my dream is to put Madonna on our air and give us all her makeup secrets and any other secrets."

Rich is the fashion director for the company, which he launched with Mister D and E! founder Larry Namer.