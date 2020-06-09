Richmond judge blocks state removal of Robert E Lee statue







A county circuit judge on Monday granted a 10-day court order requested by Virginia resident William C. Gregory, saying there is a possibility of "irreparable damage" to the statue if it is removed.

The judge also wrote that it would be in the "public interest" "to wait for the resolution of this case on the merits before the defendants remove the statue, and the public interest weighs in favor of maintaining the status quo."

In his complaint filed Monday, Gregory argues that the removal of the statue violates an 1890 script, in which Virginia, after being transferred to the land on which the statue is located, agreed to "protect and faithfully protect it."

Gregory is identified as the two-part great-grandson and undersigned of the deed.

A Northam spokesman said the administration was still reviewing the order. "Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol of Virginia's capital city, and we trust his authority to do so," Alena Yarmosky said in a statement provided to CNN. Last Thursday, Northam said the state owns the statue and the land below it. "That was another part of the plan to keep it forever. It sits on a 100-foot circle of land, a state island, surrounded by the city of Richmond," he said. Amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, Northam said Thursday that the Lee statue would collapse "immediately" and be moved to the warehouse while "working with the community to determine its future." Statues commemorating Confederate generals and soldiers have been the subject of intense national debate in recent years, with opponents saying they mistakenly honor slavery supporters who have long since died. Those who advocate preserving the statues, including some historians, argue that they should not be destroyed because they can teach important lessons about the ugliness of the past. The current conversation about racism in the United States, largely sparked by the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, is leading to the removal of contentious statues that have irritated some residents for decades. According to Northam, Virginia is "home to more Confederate commemorations than any other state." CNN reported last week that protesters in Richmond had attempted to tear down the statues on Monument Avenue, which police warned was dangerous. Other statues on the avenue honoring Confederate leaders include J.E.B. Stuart, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson, the most outstanding statue of Lee. Protesters tore down a statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham on Saturday from its pedestal in Monroe Park, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch. Last week, the city of Fredericksburg, Virginia, withdrew an 800-pound slave auction block from its downtown corner, and Alexandria, Virginia, knocked down a statue honoring Confederate soldiers in its Old Town neighborhood. In 2017, white nationalists marched in opposition to the removal of a statue of Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, leading to violent clashes with counter-protesters and the death of protesters.

