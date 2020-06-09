Richmond judge issues 10-day court order delaying removal of Robert E. Lee statue: report

A judge in Richmond, Virginia, ruled Monday that it was "in the public interest" to delay the removal of a statute from General Robert E. Lee to make sure the statue is not "irreparably damaged" in the process, a report said.

"It is in the public interest to wait for the resolution of this merits case before the defendants remove the statue, and the public interest weighs in favor of maintaining the status quo," the mandate read, according to the Richmond Times- Dispatch.

The newspaper reported that Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal and placement in storage amid protests over the death of George Floyd two weeks ago in Minneapolis police custody. A spokeswoman for his office told the newspaper that "he remains committed to removing this divisive symbol of the capital city of Virginia, and we trust his authority to do so."

The Washington Post reported that the statue, located on Monument Avenue, has been in place for 130 years.

The Virginia Department of General Services said in a statement it plans to remove the statue of the Confederate general as soon as possible. But authorities said it must be done safely, given the weight and height of the monument.

"The massive statue weighs approximately 12 tons, is 21 feet tall, and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years," the agency said in a statement. "Meticulous planning is required to safely remove an ancient monument of this size and scale."

The judge, who was not identified in the reports, sits at the Richmond Circuit Court and granted him a 10-day court order. The Post reported that the deed says the state has to guarantee that it is protected.

Associated Press contributed to this report.