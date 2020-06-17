Richmond Police Chief Resigns As Tensions Rise In Virginia Capital

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday that he had requested the resignation of Police Chief Will Smith, in light of how local police have handled several protests in recent weeks.

Stoney, a Democrat, said Smith complied with the request to resign and then thanked him for his past public service.

"At a minimum, I hope [the police] can come to the table with the community to reform public safety. So it all comes down to whether the leadership of [the Richmond Police] accepts the change," Stoney said during a press conference.

"That is why, starting this morning, I requested the resignation of Chief Smith and he accepted," he continued. "I want to take a minute to say that Chief Smith is a good man. He served this city for a long time. He put his heart and soul into service in this department and in this city and I thank him."

Major Jody Blackwell will serve as acting chief of police until a permanent replacement is chosen.

SECOND SUSPECT IN ATLANTA WEDNY & # 39; S ARSON SEEIN IN RECENTLY RELEASED PHOTOS

The move comes after an incident Saturday night. A police jeep passed through a group of protesters protesting near a statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The officer driving the SUV has reportedly been placed on leave until a full investigation can be conducted. On Sunday and Monday night, police officers also fired pepper spray at protesters.

A witness, Jimmie Lee Jarvis, told the Times-Dispatch that none of the protesters threw anything at law enforcement officials until police fired pepper spray at the crowd.

"He became violent," he said. "But the first act of violence was from the police." Jarvis also said that the crowd was acting hostile and admitted that he could not see everything that happened from where he was standing.

However, he said he saw officers "eagerly spreading pepper spray on people who were doing nothing" other than yelling at the police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I saw a lot of protesters throwing up, crying," added Jarvis. "I saw people collapsing on the ground."

This news also comes just three days after Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday over the backlash of the 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks fatal shooting after he had a physical fight with police. after a failed sobriety test.