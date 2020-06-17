Richmond Virginia Police Chief William Smith resigns

RICHMOND, Va. – The Mayor of Richmond said Tuesday that he asked for and accepted the resignation of the city's police chief, saying the Virginia capital needs "a new approach" to public safety after repeated violent clashes between police and protesters.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Chief William Smith's departure at a press conference and said a police commander will serve as acting chief.

"Richmond is ready for a new approach to public safety," said Stoney. "There is work to be done, and we are ready to do it."

Stoney praised Smith as a "good man" who has served the city "with grace," but said it was necessary to move in a new direction.

“It has been a difficult couple of weeks. The change is because I think we need to find ways to reimagine how we keep the public safe, "said Stoney.

The announcement came after clashes between Richmond police and protesters for more than two weeks of protests over the police murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on her neck for several minutes while pleading for air.

Tensions erupted Saturday after a police SUV struck multiple protesters blocking their path near the Robert E. Lee statue, a Confederate monument that has become a symbol of black oppression and a place main meeting place for protesters. No one appeared to be injured in the incident. Stoney has asked that the officer driving the SUV be placed on administrative leave and asked a state attorney to investigate.

This incident was followed by two nights of confrontations between protesters and police, who used tear gas and pepper spray on the protesters. A protester was arrested after a nighttime demonstration outside police headquarters on Monday turned violent and three officers were injured.

Smith, a 25-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, took office a year ago. Stoney said Major William Jody Blackwell will serve as acting chief.

The mayor also described a series of police reforms he hopes to implement, including the establishment of an independent civilian review board to investigate complaints of police misconduct and an alert system for behavioral health specialists to be the first to respond, in police place. – When someone is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Stoney said he believes police should only use tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets as "the last resort."

"We aspire to be a city where you can come here and protest peacefully … and the people, all the people involved, the law enforcement and peaceful protesters, go home unscathed," he said.

Governor Ralph Northam has announced that the state plans to tear down Lee's statue, a move that was widely praised by protesters. Various lawsuits have been filed to try to stop the removal.

Stoney has said he plans to ask the City Council to approve the removal of four other Confederate statues on Richmond's famous Monument Avenue.