Rick and Morty recap: in Childrick of Mort, great dad Rick fights a god

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper / CNET



(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the May 24 episode of Rick and Morty.) The Sanchez-Smith family begins Rick and Morty's new Sunday episode, Childrick of Mort, all together as a family, as Dad Jerry drags them into a family outing. . But this is not the Brady Bunch camp episode. Jerry's dream is derailed when it turns out that Rick once had, uh, a sexual congress with a sensitive planet, and the planet now wants his alleged baby daddy to appear and represent.

Show co-creator Dan Harmon said in a video that someone on staff simply suggested the idea of ​​Rick going romantic with a planet and the idea took off from there. But there is a deeper theme to the show.

"The theme (of the episode) is actually parenthood," director Kyounghee Lim said in the video.

And so it is, at least for two of the three plots of the program. In one, Rick is joined by his daughter Beth, who doesn't want to see her father's alleged new children neglected like her. The two work together to direct the races and the future of Ricks' apparent career, with Beth and her father relating to each other in a way they rarely have in the past. There may be questions about who was the father of the Rick-like creatures, but there is no doubt that Beth is the daughter of her crazy but capable father.

Meanwhile, Jerry is depressed because Morty and Summer have rejected his camping plans and don't want their (really delicious) s'mores. But when he finds himself stranded with a rejected group of children like Rick, he discovers that some creatures will actually listen to and respect him, but not his own offspring. Like Jerry himself, this plot was the failure of the episode.

And Morty and Summer, deprived of their spring break plans for drug addicts and drug addicts, manage to find a spaceship that crashed and allows them to handle both activities. Or so they think. It is through absolutely no skill of their own that they end up saving the day that Rick is losing a fight with a Zeus-like god named Reggie.

It's fun to watch the whole family get back into action in Childrick of Morty, though I'm still thinking The Vat episode of acid Last week's is by far Rick and Morty's best deal of Season 4. Summer, Beth, and Jerry are fun, but the show is called Rick and Morty for a reason, and the two main characters can't interact much. this time. .

Rick and Morty fans may not want next Sunday to come too fast. The finale of the fourth season airs on May 31 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. PT. It's titled Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri, so the Force can be with us all as we face an unknown period of time without new Rick and Morty.