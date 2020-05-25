Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 9 Summary

In the previous episode of Cartoon Network Rick and MortyRick humiliated Morty into accepting his acid tub gambit. In Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 9, Rick interrupted a family camping trip to see a planet that had become pregnant.

Gaia and Reggie

Jerry, Beth, Summer, Morty and Rick were in the car on their way to camp. However, Rick received a science fiction call from Gaia about the children he had sired. Beth insisted that he take responsibility, so Rick took over the car and brought them to a planet. He had had sex with a planet.

Gaia was throwing clay humanoids that looked like Rick, and Beth teamed up with Rick to take care of them. Together, Beth and Rick classified clay people into roles to form a society. Rick's ultimate goal was to get them into space. However, just as Rick and Beth christened their civilization, Reggie appeared like a cloud. Gaia had confirmed that Reggie was actually the father.

Videogames and parties

Summer and Morty didn't want to go camping. Summer had missed a party, and Morty was glued to his video game. While Beth and Rick sorted out the clay people, Jerry took them out to camp. However, Summer exploited Jerry, who left. Morty and Summer wandered through the woods and realized that they had no survival skills.

Fortunately, they found a crashed ship. Inside, Morty compared the buttons to her video games, and Summer found the shared knowledge of aliens stored in a bong-like device. They used video games and parties to get the shipment working again. However, they couldn't control it, but they ended up saving Rick from Reggie, who was a Zeus. Rick was losing in his epic fight, but the spaceship flew directly at Reggie, killing him.

The unproductive

Beth and Rick had figured out what they considered "the unproductive" to go out through a pipe in the back. After Summer hurt Jerry's feelings about camping, Jerry found himself in the pipe of the unproductive. The unproductive listened to Jerry as he taught them how to camp, and he became their leader. Jerry taught the unproductive that the clay people in civilization were bad.

Jerry and the unproductive collapsed the civilization ceremony. He became his Moses, separating the sea and causing plagues. While Rick dealt with Reggie, Beth handled Jerry and the unproductive ones. When Reggie's body crashed into civilization, Gaia destroyed most of the clay people. Rick flew on the spaceship to save Jerry, Beth, and some of the unproductive. Rick left the unproductive with the spacecraft, but put a tracking device on it, as they suspected Gaia would send them out for revenge.

