Rick & Morty: The Best Episode Of Each Season

Rick & Morty has aired 4 seasons so far, with many more to come, and each season of the animated series has an episode that outshines the rest.

Adult swimming Rick and Morty It has aired four seasons so far, and here is the best episode from each of them. The absurd science fiction comedy follows the increasingly exaggerated adventures of the mad scientist and evil resident Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland), whose scientific genius and inflated sense of ego generally spells doom for the rest of his family, particularly his grandson Morty. (Also expressed by Roiland). The series has quickly become a pop culture phenomenon in the 7 years since its debut, with legions of fans clinging to its distinctive brand of referential postmodern comedy and nihilistic characters.

Of course, the heady ideological concepts that drive the show's themes work in tandem with the absolutely sci-fi concepts worked through in each episode. In just 41 episodes, the show has tackled genre tropes ranging from disgusting Cronenberg-style body horror to mesmerizingly brilliant Terminator parody. The show never tackles the exact same tropes twice, creating a series in which each episode is (generally) a unique and autonomous adventure.

While every season of Rick and Morty Maintaining a consistent level of quality, there certainly are episodes that rank higher than the rest. And each of those featured episodes exemplifies (and sometimes transcends) what the show has established.

Season 1 – Rixty Minutes

Possibly the point of no return for season 1, "Rixty Minutes" is the episode of Rick and Morty which finally revealed to the public how strange the show would inevitably be. Rick and Morty Season 1, Episode 8 is a definite highlight for most people, as it is the first episode in the series to feature the anthology format that would return once every season. Effortlessly jump between an exceptionally exaggerated action movie trailer that is "almost two brothers" For a cynical and rude version of Garfield, Rick's interdimensional cable device has it all, provided almost entirely by Justin Roiland's voice acting techniques.

"Rixty Minutes" also exemplifies the clear paradox that drives much of the show's narrative: juxtaposed domestic family life against nihilistic existentialism. When Rick's interdimensional technology leads Summer Smith (Spencer Grammer) to discover that her parents never intended to have her, she almost collapses emotionally. What dissuades her is a conversation with Morty, where she reveals that he and Rick are actually from an alternate universe and not even their real relatives. While this can be devastating for some people, Morty uses it to convince Summer that in the grand scheme of things, nothing For real It matters, and that she should live her life in the hands of no one but herself. This is a perfect encapsulation of the series' overall themes, packaged in a neat anthology that most other shows would have used as a filler episode.

Season 2 – Rickall Total

While the actual theme of Rick and Morty The episodes vary greatly, each playing with common tropes of pulp genres such as science fiction, horror, and sometimes fantasy. Some episodes weave these tropes subtly, like in "Something Ricked This Way Comes", or more directly, like the shooting down of the heist movie found in "One Crew Over The Crewcoo & # 39; s Morty". However, the best episode of the show's second season can be found in the middle of both options with season 2 episode 4, "Total Rickall".

With a cool opening that introduces the audience to several new members of the Smith family, before revealing that they are actually alien parasites, this episode is a masterpiece of the mind-blowing antics of movies like Total withdrawal, with the contagious suspense of horror movies like The thing. The result is a unique and unpredictable experience that winks on her inspirations without using them on her sleeve. The fake memories implanted by aliens are vignettes of increasing nonsense, including a full subplot in which Jerry Smith (Chris Parnell) recalls an emotional affair with a man named Sleepy Gary. The premise is never tangled or frayed, as the episode keeps audiences guessing at the surprising performance of one of the show's most beloved characters, Mr. Poopybutthole (Justin Roiland).

Season 3 – Tales from the Citadel

By the very nature of the show's status as an adult animated comedy, most episodes follow discontinuous narration from episode to episode, with a loose canon concept that generally follows the same characters (although you can argue otherwise. ). This allows for the great versatility in humor and concepts presented by the show, but the attentive audience has clung to the idea that there is a great overall narrative behind it all. While that's not something that has been expressly confirmed by the show or showrunners, they don't shy away from making fun of it, especially in the recurring appearances of Evil Morty and the Ricks Council.

Rick & Morty Season 3 Episode 7 combines the two in a shocking way, tricking fans into thinking it was just a throwaway adventure titled "The Ricklantis Mixup", before pulling the rug out from under them revealing themselves as a follow-up to The State of The Citadel following Rick's destruction of the Council. Since then, it has quickly grown into a multifaceted society, with essential workers, thriving businesses, and even a political choice, which a Morty candidate won overwhelmingly. Of course, the episode ends with a revelation that the new President Morty is none other than Evil Morty, hinting at an inevitable big showdown, but that's not exactly the point. As shown through the varied and unique perspectives of those who live on The Citadel, the show's true overall story is simply the relationship between Ricks and Mortys; the ways they differ and the ways they are the same throughout the multiverse.

Season 4 – Never Ricking Morty

Yes Rick and Morty Season 3 seemed to be fueling the flames of a traditional general canon, Season 4 became expensive and did the exact opposite, enthusiastically rejecting preconceived notions of what the episode's structure and content should look like for the series. This time, the showrunners were breaking all the rules, including their own. It seemed as if the series was actively battling definition and embracing narrative relativism at its heart, and nowhere is that more evident than in season 4, episode 6, "Never Ricking Morty."

Part anthology, part metatextual self-analysis, and part toy commercial, the entire episode functions as an allegory for the circle archetype of Dan Harmon's story. The episode begins with Rick and Morty somehow encountering a train full of strangers seeking to kill Rick Sanchez, before quickly turning into total surrealism once the two realize they are trapped in a literal plot device. . Outside the vehicle, continuity and canon are unexploited vortices; inside, what is real and not real is dictated by the deformation machinations of reality of the Lord of History. However, the biggest reveal of the episode is that it all takes place inside a toy train bought from the Citadel by Rick for his Morty. The message is loud and clear. Rick and Morty The canon is fast and loose, like a roaring locomotive, and the best episodes bend and shape that continuity into a satisfying fit for the story being told.

