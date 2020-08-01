Rick Porcello sees progress as his Mets fights continue

Rick Porcello took what he could from Friday night.

"I passed the second (inning), so that was positive," he said.

The right-hander returned from his self-described "terrible" debut with another poor outing, one of many presented by the Mets in an 11-10 loss to the Braves in Atlanta on Friday night.

But the right-hander is confident he made some progress since his first outing in Queens, when he was unable to get out of the third inning.

"I felt good (and) much better," said Porcello. "I finally started to run some of the adjustments."

They weren't enough to let Porcello jump into the game, which hurt the Mets again on a night the bullpen had another tough night.

"The last game, I was excited and tried too hard," Porcello said of his first game, which was also against the Braves, when he allowed seven runs in more than two innings.

On Friday, he gave up four runs, three wins, in more than four innings.

"I felt much more comfortable," said Porcello. "I felt physically good from the beginning."

Still, his location was off and he was injured from walks as well as bad luck.

Porcello retired the first two hitters he faced before giving up four straight singles in the starting lineup, leading to a couple of Atlanta runs and another early deficit.

Marcell Ozuna and Matt Adams found holes in the turn during the rally before Porcello finally finished the inning.

"I thought I made a good pitch to Adams," Porcello said of the scoring single. "There is nothing you can do. He hit that ball 40 mph."

The Mets tied the game 2-2 on JD Davis' two-run homer in the top of the quarter and then gave Porcello a huge lead with a fifth of six runs that included a Robinson Cano home run and a double. two-run by Yoenis Cespedes.

But Porcello didn't record an exit at the bottom of the box, walking Dansby Swanson before Freddie Freeman hit a pop fly to the shallow left, where Davis accidentally dropped it.

His three walks discouraged him and he said, "That's not my game."

Manager Luis Rojas quickly pulled Porcello out for Paul Sewald. It was a move that didn't work and it made Porcello's night at Truist Park look even worse.

Sewald allowed three scoring hits and Porcello was left with another rotten line.

This is not an encouraging start to owning the Porcello Mets. The 31-year-old, who is coming off a difficult year with the Red Sox, when he finished with a 5.52 ERA, the worst of any qualified starter.