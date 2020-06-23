Rick Wise's best day could last forever with Universal DH looming

Entering from the bullpen at Riverfront Stadium that muggy Wednesday night, Rick Wise knew he had some problems. He had been fighting the flu for days. In his previous start at Shea Stadium, he had gasped for five innings, allowing the Mets seven hits in a 6-5 loss to their Phillies. He still felt bad.

"But it was my turn to get the ball," says Wise. "Then I was going to take the ball, because nobody cared much if you felt 100 percent. If it's your day, it's your day. "

The bullpen session had been terrible. His warm-ups before the end of the first were just as bad. Somehow, he induced Pete Rose and George Foster to get going, and he struck out Lee May. He walked towards the shelter imagining that he had just escaped with theft.

"It felt like my ball was stopping halfway to the plate," Wise recalls on the phone with a giggle from her long home in Beaverton, Oregon. "I mean, I had nothing."

Larry Bowa, playing shortstop that night, endorses that memory.

"However, it is a fun game," says Bowa. "The nights that you feel terrible, sometimes those are the nights that you do something incredible."

For the next 90 minutes, on June 23, 1971, the heat helped Wise, eliminating her misery. Cincinnati, which defended the National League champions, was fighting that year, but it was still the Great Red Machine of Knowledge: Rose, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, May, Hal McRae. But they were also nervous, hacking many initial releases.

Meanwhile, Wise did what pitchers have always wanted to do when allowed to take their place in a batting order: help their own cause. In the top of the fifth, Ross Grimsley hung a high slipper and Wise drilled it over the fence in left field, converting a 1-0 lead to 3-0. He retired the first 16 Reds he faced, then allowed Dave Concepción to walk. Usually a flyball pitcher, he handcuffed everyone; only five balls came out of the box.

"But you always knew one thing when you faced those Reds," says Wise, "you could never score too many runs against them."

So Wise did what she could to help: starting the eighth, she worked a 2-0 count against Clay Carroll, then looked at third base coach George Myatt, who immediately turned his back on him. "I took it as a green light," said Wise. And when Carroll finished with one, Wise also hit him.

"One of those nights," says Wise.

"Just exciting to watch," says Bowa.

It was more than that. It was, without a doubt, one of the best games a player has ever enjoyed. In the ninth, one out, Pete Rose hit a full-count fastball directly into John Vukovich's glove in the third. Think about it: a game without hits. Two home runs. Ninety-four plots. Against the most famous offensive team of the 1970s. All in an order of 1 hour and 53 minutes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKcrgO97jU4 (/ embed)

DH came to the American League two years later, and will inevitably also become law in the National League, and it could be permanent by the time the next CBA is ratified. And that will make it official, and forever.

June 23, 1971 – The best day a pitcher ever had.

"I am very proud of that game," says Wise, still amazed at his voice 49 years later. "I am the only player in history to shoot a no-no and I have two home runs. That's really something."

Sage was no accident with the bat. He hit six home runs that year 71, 15 for his career. One of his biggest disappointments was playing four years for the Red Sox (leading them to 19 wins in 1975; winning the epic Game 6 in relief) and he never had a crack in the wall in Fenway's left field.

"It felt like you could hit him on that monster," he says, "and as a pitcher, you're certainly very aware of that." It broke my heart never to point to that. "

Wise had an excellent career, 188-181 in 18 seasons with five teams, including his first victory on June 21, 1964, the Father's Day doubleheader cup in which Jim Bunning pitched a perfect game against the Mets in the first match.

"Rick was a fighter," says Bowa. "It was changed the following year directly by Steve Carlton and you see it differently now than you did then." They were two very good pitchers. It seemed like an absolutely even exchange. "

But even Lefty, despite 329 wins and 4,136 strikeouts, never had a day like Rick Wise on June 23, 1971. Because no one did.

"I just wanted to give my team a chance to win every time I pitched," says Wise, and no pitcher has lived up to that creed. And no one will ever.